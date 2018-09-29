Praying to rest in and rely on God

Charles Warner | The Union Times All the kings and queens, emperors and empresses, and monarchs of other titles that have ruled, are ruling now, and will rule in the future share something in common: their reigns, no matter how long they are, will come to an end. That is also true of all the non-royal heads of state and heads of governments in this world, their time in power is limited and will come to an end. Not for anything does The Bible tell us not to put our trust in earthly rulers, a wise counsel that all men and women should take to heart when thinking about government. There is, however, one ruler who has reigned in the past, reigns today, and will reign in the future and forever: the Lord Jesus Christ. Christ’s kingdom is an eternal one and He its eternal ruler and those who accept Him as their Lord and Savior will live in that kingdom with Him forever. A crown is a symbol of power, and, alone among all the monarchs and other rulers we might live under, only one is truly worthy to wear not just one, but many crowns and wear them forever, and that’s Jesus Christ. So don’t put your trust in earthly rulers, but in the one whose kingdom is not of this world and therefore will stand forever, ruled over by He who, alone among kings, is, now and forever, just, true, wise and merciful.

Read Ecclesiastes 3:1-11

There is a time for everything, and a season for every activity under the heavens.

— Ecclesiastes 3:1 (NIV)

PRAYER: Dear Father, help us rest in you, knowing that you are with us in the details of each day. Amen.

THOUGHT FOR THE DAY: I can rely on God to help me through the challenges one step at a time.

Charles Warner | The Union Times All the kings and queens, emperors and empresses, and monarchs of other titles that have ruled, are ruling now, and will rule in the future share something in common: their reigns, no matter how long they are, will come to an end. That is also true of all the non-royal heads of state and heads of governments in this world, their time in power is limited and will come to an end. Not for anything does The Bible tell us not to put our trust in earthly rulers, a wise counsel that all men and women should take to heart when thinking about government. There is, however, one ruler who has reigned in the past, reigns today, and will reign in the future and forever: the Lord Jesus Christ. Christ’s kingdom is an eternal one and He its eternal ruler and those who accept Him as their Lord and Savior will live in that kingdom with Him forever. A crown is a symbol of power, and, alone among all the monarchs and other rulers we might live under, only one is truly worthy to wear not just one, but many crowns and wear them forever, and that’s Jesus Christ. So don’t put your trust in earthly rulers, but in the one whose kingdom is not of this world and therefore will stand forever, ruled over by He who, alone among kings, is, now and forever, just, true, wise and merciful.