UCHS Varsity, JV teams score wins

UNION COUNTY — The Union County High School JV and Varsity volleyball teams both had a good night Thursday with victories over Clinton High School.

With Thursday’s win, the Varsity team is now 10-1 for the season.

The Varsity and JV teams will play again next Tuesday (October 2) against Woodruff, the only team to have beaten Varsity.

Tuesday’s games will be home games for the Lady Yellow Jackets and will begin at 5:30 p.m. with Varsity playing after the JV.

Will take on Woodruff next Tuesday