JEMS defeats Blacksburg 38-14

JONESVILLE — Jonesville Football moves to 2-2 on the season as they beat Blacksburg 38-14.

Will Turner had an amazing game for Jonesville on both sides of the ball, making key plays to pave the way for Jonesville. Ben Black and Jamyane Henderson also starred on both sides of the ball for the Wildcats.

Cameron Owens, Ben Black, and Jamyane Henderson led the running game for Jonesville, each running for about 50 yards. Jamyane Henderson finished with 2 rushing TDs and 2 two point conversions. Ben Black had a rushing TD and a two point conversion.

Ben Black led the air attack for Jonesville. Black connected with Nick Queen, Will Turner, and Cameron Owens on multiple occasions. Cameron Owens took a 60 yard TD pass to the house. Khristian Means and Jason Lemons also had a grab.

Leading the defense for Jonesville was Will Turner. Leading 16-6 with 20 seconds left in the half, Turner ripped the ball from a Blacksburg running back. Turner took it 70 yards for a TD, adding to the Jonesville lead at the half. Turner also had an interception and 2 fumble recoveries. Khristian Means and Alijah Wood also had forced fumbles.

Mason Henderson, Khristian Means, and Jamyane Henderson had sacks for the Wildcats. Ben Black “quarterbacked” the defense, playing middle linebacker the whole game. Javion Brannon and Jalen Glenn led the secondary, shutting down the Blacksburg passing attack. Javion Brannon had several key TD saving tackles in pursuit at Free Safety.

Jonesville is 2-2 on the season and is currently fighting for second in their division. Jonesville plays EP Todd (3-1) in their last home game of the season Thursday, October 4, at 5 p.m. This game will be Homecoming, 8th grade night, and Pink Out. This will also be Cheering with the Wildcats Night.

Cheering with the Wildcats Night Oct. 4

By John J. Voiselle Special to The Union Times

John J. Voiselle is Jonesville Elementary/Middle School Physical Education/Health Director, Co-Athletic Director, and Head Football/Head Softball.

