Lady Tigers fall to Gable 3-0

UNION — Sims lost to Gable on Wednesday, 3-0. We played well with most serve receives, but we could not buy a serve. Lack of communication, movement cost us, too.
We won Monday against Carver 3-0. A good many players got to play, and that helps with their confidence, too. When we get down, we just can’t seem to recover.
We play at Newberry (non-conference) Monday (October 1) and home on Wednesday (October 3).
Again, I will say our team has talent, and knows the game, but our record doesn’t show that. Sometimes we don’t trust each other, and that hurts us. I do think the subs did a great job!!!
Tracy Duncan is Learning Specialist and Volleyball Coach at Sims Middle School.