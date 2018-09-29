Lady Tigers fall to Gable 3-0

UNION — Sims lost to Gable on Wednesday, 3-0. We played well with most serve receives, but we could not buy a serve. Lack of communication, movement cost us, too.

We won Monday against Carver 3-0. A good many players got to play, and that helps with their confidence, too. When we get down, we just can’t seem to recover.

We play at Newberry (non-conference) Monday (October 1) and home on Wednesday (October 3).

Again, I will say our team has talent, and knows the game, but our record doesn’t show that. Sometimes we don’t trust each other, and that hurts us. I do think the subs did a great job!!!

https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/web1_web1_SimsTigerPaw2_whitebg-1-1-1-6.jpg

Sims to play Newberry next week

By Tracy Duncan Special to The Union Times

Tracy Duncan is Learning Specialist and Volleyball Coach at Sims Middle School.

