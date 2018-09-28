50th anniversary celebrated

Harold and Jackie Senn Harold and Jackie Senn

Jackie and Harold Senn of Santuc celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary September 14 with an anniversary party at Main and Nance in Newberry. The party was hosted by their children.

The couple renewed their vows before family and friends in a ceremony officiated by the Reverend Jim Wiseman of Salem Baptist Church.

Harold and Jackie met when they were both students at Whitmire High School and married after Jackie’s graduation. They spent many years traveling while Harold served in the U.S. Air Force and made their home in Denver, CO; Minot, ND; Huntington, UK; and Ft. Walton Beach, FL. After separating from the Air Force Harold took a civil service job in Herlong, CA. They lived there for two years before returning to Summerville, South Carolina where they spent the next twenty-six years.

They have three children; Holly, J.J. and Jessi and eight grandchildren all from the Summerville and North Charleston area.

Jackie and Harold will return home to Santuc after a “honeymoon” trip to Destin, FL.