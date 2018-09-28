No weapon formed against me

On any given day, most of us face difficulties such as, running late, flaring tempers, financial struggles, the tide of gossip, sickness, or the loss of a loved one! It can seem like there is no way to rise above the circumstances and have triumph over our battles. And while each of us have different areas in our lives that we struggle with, the good news is that those temptations, hardships, and sorrow, do not have the power to overcome you! Let’s look at Isaiah 54:16-17:

“Behold, I have created the smith that bloweth the coals in the fire, and that bringeth forth an instrument for his work; and I have created the waster to destroy. 17 No weapon that is formed against thee shall prosper; and every tongue that shall rise against thee in judgment thou shalt condemn. This is the heritage of the servants of the Lord, and their righteousness is of me, saith the Lord.”

We must remember when we face trials, there is nothing stronger than God. The reason that no weapon (tricks and attacks from the enemy) can prosper against you, is because God is the very Creator of anything, or anyone, that would attempt to harm you, and while you may “feel” the force of an attack, it is up to you never to give in because He has already said it cannot destroy you! It doesn’t matter how good the blacksmith is at crafting a weapon, or how destructive the lies from tongues that rise against you — their very existence is subject to God!

Each of us have personal struggles that range from one end of the spectrum to the other, but please know… it cannot prosper against you! While there are many external issues that must be dealt with on any given day, I want you to know that even the internal issues cannot prosper against you. The enemy often uses internal weapons once external attacks have failed. These can take on the form of addiction, depression, anger, denial, and unfaithfulness. We must recognize such shrewd attacks for what they are, and through prayer, praise, and knowledge of the Word, we can overcome.

Let me encourage you today to shift your focus from the evil that seems to prosper, to the good that has always existed. There was only good at the very beginning in the garden, and though evil came in, it is the same goodness that will endure till the end, and evil will one day finally be cast out. Remember, through God’s plan, Jesus has paid the price for our sin and the resurrection has empowered us to overcome while we are still on this earth! Speak it out loud today — No weapon formed against “me” shall prosper! And believe it.

I pray, “Lord, give me the strength to persevere. I know You are sovereign and see every attack that I face. Help me endure whatever weapons the enemy has formed against me, and though I may struggle, I know I will not be defeated. Thank you Father for sending Your Son Jesus, and in his name I pray, amen.”

By Cathleen Cathcart Contributing Columnist

Rev. Cathleen N. Cathcart is pastor of New Life Worship Center in Spartanburg.

