Area residents enroll at Clemson

CLEMSON — Area students enrolled at Clemson University for the fall 2018 semester.

They are:

• Cole Allen Eison of Whitmire, whose major is Forest Resource Management

• Hunter Alan Smith of Pauline, whose major is Graphic Communications

• Sarah Ruth Sprouse of Pauline, whose major is Secondary Education

