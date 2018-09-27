Find the eggs and win the prizes

Image courtesy of the Union County Agricultural Fair The Union County Agricultural Fair will sponsor two egg hunts with the first one being held this Saturday (Sept. 29). Image courtesy of the Union County Agricultural Fair The Union County Agricultural Fair will sponsor two egg hunts with the first one being held this Saturday (Sept. 29).

UNION — Easter’s still months away but thanks to the Union County Agricultural Fair the people of Union County will have the opportunity to take part in not one, but two egg hunts and win prizes.

In a statement released Monday, Charnita Mack, PR/Social Media Coordinator for Alison South Marketing Group announced that before the Union County Agricultural Fair returns on Tuesday, Oct. 16, the community will get a chance to win free tickets and more during the 2nd Annual Rocky’s Egg Hunt. There will be two separate opportunities for families to come out and search for eggs filled with prizes, and the golden egg which will have the biggest prize.

The press release states that the first egg hunt will be held on Saturday, Sept. 29, at Timken Park, 725 Rice Avenue Extension, Union, beginning at 6:30 p.m. The second hunt will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 13, at the Union County Fairgrounds.

Agricultural Fair

This year’s Union County Agricultural Fair will be held Tuesday, Oct. 16-Thursday, Oct. 20 at the Union County Fairgrounds, 120 Kirby Street, Union.

Daily Fair Hours

The fair will be open the following hours on the following day:

• Tuesday, Oct. 16 — 5-11 p.m.

• Wednesday, Oct. 17 — 5-11 p.m.

• Thursday, Oct. 18 — 5-11 p.m.

• Friday, Oct. 19 — 3 p.m.-12 a.m.

• Saturday, Oct. 20 — Noon-12 a.m.

Events

This year’s fair will feature the following events:

• Brunson Blaszak’s Royal Tiger Show

• All American Petting Zoo

• BooBoo the Clown

• Church Night featuring Southern Gospel Concert

• Miss Union County Fair Pageant

• Livestock Shows Presented by 4-H

• Car Giveaway

For more information about the Union County Fair, visit itsmyfair.com or call 864-427-6259, Extension 112.

Union County Fair Hosting Egg Hunt

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

