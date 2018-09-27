Charles Warner | The Union Times The Friends of the Union County Carnegie Library and the L.W. Long Board will hold a Yard Sale and Fish Fry at the Friends on Main … Books & More bookstore in the L.W. Long Resource Center (the historic Union Community Hospital Building) at 213 West Main Street, Union on Saturday, Oct. 6 beginning at 9 a.m. Charles Warner | The Union Times The Friends of the Union County Carnegie Library and the L.W. Long Board will hold a Yard Sale and Fish Fry at the Friends on Main … Books & More bookstore in the L.W. Long Resource Center (the historic Union Community Hospital Building) at 213 West Main Street, Union on Saturday, Oct. 6 beginning at 9 a.m.

UNION — A huge and out of the ordinary Yard Sale and Fish Fry that will include high quality household furnishings for sale will be held Saturday, Oct. 6 in the parking lot of the Friends on Main … Books & More bookstore.

In a statement released Sunday, Friends of the Union County Carnegie Library President Rebecca Rochester announced that the Friends and the L.W. Long Board “will have a huge yard sale” on Saturday, Oct. 6 from 9 a.m.-until. Rochester said the sale will in the parking lot of the L.W. Long Resource Center, 213 West Main Street, Union. The center, which is located in the historic Union Community Hospital Building, is home to the “Friends on Main … Books & More” bookstore.

Rochester said the sale will be different from other yard sales because it will have a large amount of donated furniture available for purchase.

“This is no ordinary yard sale,” Rochester said. “We have been given two truckloads of furnishings from a multi-million dollar company’s international headquarters in Duncan. The company is Sealed Air. We’ll have high quality sofas, chairs, wooden bookshelves, office chairs, white boards, bulletin boards, conference tables, file cabinets, armoire wardrobe, even trash cans.”

Food and drinks will also be on sale as will books.

”The L.W. Long Board will be selling fish dinners and the Friends will have plenty of ice cold lemonade, tea and flavored waters,” Rochester said. “The bookstore will be open and all books are buy one get one free (BOGO) the month of October. This is a great way to donate to two worthy organizations and get some great bargains and wonderful lunch.”

About L.W. Long Resource Center

The L.W. Long Resource Center honors the memory and legacy of Dr. Lawrence W. Long and the Union Community Hospital which he founded in 1932. Opened to meet the medical needs of the local African-American community, Union Community Hospital was the first hospital in South Carolina to be headed by an African-American. In 1934, Dr. Long began sponsoring annual medical clinics in Union which attracted physicians of all races from many southern states. Among the guest physicians who attended the conferences was Dr. Charles Drew, the inventor of blood plasma. Dr. Long was named “Doctor of the Year” in 1957 by the National Medical Association. He died in 1985.

About Friends On Main

Originally located in the old Greene’s Salvage Groceries Store building at 126 East Main Street, Union, Friends on Main … Books & More relocated to its current location in the L.W. Long Resource Center in December 2017. It is open Thursday-Saturday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Volunteers are still needed at the bookstore and the Friends are still accepting donations of books. Persons interested in volunteering at Friends on Main … Books & More bookstore and/or donating books asked to call Rebecca Rochester at 864-466-6981.

About The Friends

The Friends of the Union County Carnegie Library is an open-membership entity created to support the needs of our local library and encourage literacy in our county. If you have not joined the Friends, please do so. Dues are tax deductible. Membership forms are available at the Union County Carnegie Library and at Friends on Main … Books & More at 213 West Main Street, Union.

For sale during the FOL Yard Sale & Fish Fry

