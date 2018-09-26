Praying without ceasing

Charles Warner | The Union Times There’s an illustration on the Internet that depicts what looks like George Washington telling a young boy the truth about freedom. Washington tells the boy that he did not give the boy freedom, that freedom is instead his birthright and that the purpose of government is to protect and defend that freedom. The truth is that the freedoms we as Americans enjoy, freedoms guaranteed us by the Constitution, are ours the moment we are born. No man or woman or government gives us those rights. God gave us those rights and, through His Son Jesus Christ, even more. By more we’re talking about the freedom from the power of sin and its eternal consequences. When we are born, we, as human beings who are each made in the image of God, have those inalienable rights, those freedoms America was founded upon. They are gifts from God. When we are born again, that is when we accept Jesus as our Lord and Savior, we are freed from the power of sin and, through the guidance of the Holy Spirit, truly experience and express our birthright freedoms to their fullest in the service of the one who bestowed them upon us. God gave us freedom and Jesus paid for our freedom, so let us always be mindful of this great truth and, through the Holy Spirit, live our lives accordingly so that all may know who is the true author of our freedoms and how the greatest of all those freedoms can change lives.

Read Psalm 100:3-5

Rejoice always, pray without ceasing, give thanks in all circumstances.

— 1 Thessalonians 5:16-18 (NRSV)

PRAYER: Dear Lord, help us to recognize and give thanks for the blessings you surround us with every day. Amen.

THOUGHT FOR THE DAY: What everyday task can become my time for prayer?

