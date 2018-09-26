5 inducted into Hall of Fame

Photo by Michelle Shugart Five former high school athletes were inducted into the Union County School District Hall of Fame on Aug. 31 at the Union County Stadium. The inductees, each of whom (or their representatives) are holding their plaques, are (from left to right) Terry Trammel whose grandson Braxton Turner is standing to his right; Marty Shugart; Brooke Jackson Parkins; B.J. Litttle is represented by his wife, Bridget, and his mother; David Kelly, who is represented by his brother-in-law, Frederick Barrett, his sister, Sherry Kelly Barrett and his nephew, Izaiah McBeth. Photo by Michelle Shugart Five former high school athletes were inducted into the Union County School District Hall of Fame on Aug. 31 at the Union County Stadium. The inductees, each of whom (or their representatives) are holding their plaques, are (from left to right) Terry Trammel whose grandson Braxton Turner is standing to his right; Marty Shugart; Brooke Jackson Parkins; B.J. Litttle is represented by his wife, Bridget, and his mother; David Kelly, who is represented by his brother-in-law, Frederick Barrett, his sister, Sherry Kelly Barrett and his nephew, Izaiah McBeth.

UNION COUNTY — The Union County School District Hall of Fame gained five new members this year during an Aug. 31 induction ceremony at the Union County Stadium.

Halftime at the game saw three former Union High School athletes, one former Lockhart High School athlete, and one former Jonesville High School athlete inducted into the Hall of Fame. The inductees were three- and four-sport athletes/lettermen during their days at their respective high schools who displayed great athletic prowess and achieved great victories on the field.

The 2018 Hall of Fame inductees are:

BJ Little

A three-sport athlete at Union High from 1992 thru 1996, BJ is best remembered for his time on the football field. As a sophomore, BJ won the chief headhunter award as leading tackler and was twice named Burger King defensive Player of the week. He also won the weightlifting award and the varsity wrestling award for the fastest pin- eleven seconds.

During his junior year, BJ was again the team’s leading tackler and named region 2 4A all-region linebacker. He was named all-state linebacker by the Greenville News. BJ was awarded the varsity track and field award for high point field events and the three-sport award for football, wrestling and track.

After a phenomenal senior season, BJ was once again named all-region 2 4A linebacker and was selected to the Herald Journal all-area team. He was again selected all-state linebacker by the Greenville News and named top 100 all-state linebacker. BJ was the 1995 Shrine Bowl game’s leading tackler.

BJ was awarded a football scholarship to play at North Carolina A&T State and was the 1997 defensive rookie of the year. He was MEAC all-conference and third team all-American for two consecutive years. BJ and his wife Bridget live in Spartanburg and he is a career counselor and coach at Chapman High School.

Brooke Jackson Parkins

A four-sport athlete at Union High School from 2003 thru 2007, Brooke excelled at volleyball, basketball and soccer.

During her freshman year, she was named the most improved player on the Lady Jackets basketball team. Brooke was voted best offensive player in soccer and was named all-region in soccer. Another great year in the tenth grade, led her to once again be named best offensive player and all region in soccer.

As a junior, Brooke was voted best spiker/blocker in volleyball, best offensive player in soccer and had the most rebounds in basketball. She was named to the all-region teams in volleyball, basketball and soccer.

As a senior, Brooke played varsity football and earned the special team award. She was named all-region in volleyball and best offensive player in soccer. Brooke was all region in soccer an incredible 4 consecutive years and was the Herald Journal player of the year in soccer. She scored 149 career goals in soccer and was the female athlete of the year for 2006-2007.

Brooke played soccer one year at Anderson University and currently works for Adidas. She and her husband Justin are expecting their second child.

David Kelly

A 1975 graduate of Union High School, David was a three-sport letterman and an outstanding football player.

He was named to the all-area football team and was a Prep all-American award recipient. He played both varsity football and basketball for three years and was named team captain of both sports as a junior and senior.

David attended Furman University and was named to the all-conference and all-academic teams in 1978. As head football coach at Dunwoody High School in Atlanta, David led the team to a perfect season and it’s first state championship in 1993. He was the Georgia High School Coach of the year and has been inducted into both the Georgia Sports and the Dunwoody High School Hall of Fame.

In 1994 David moved up to the college ranks and has coached at 9 different major colleges serving as a position coach for wide receivers and running backs as well as assistant head coach and athletic director. He was named as one of the top 25 football recruiters by Rival and ESPN and top recruiter by Sports Illustrated.

David and his wife Belinda live in Tallahassee and have a daughter. He currently serves as Assistant Head Coach and recruiting coordinator at Florida State.

Marty Shugart

A three-sport letterman at Lockhart High School from 1977 thru 1980, Marty played on the 1977 state championship baseball team.

Marty was a four-year starter in football and played on offense and defense as well as all special teams. He was chosen as team captain his senior year. A four-year starter in basketball, Marty was the leading rebounder and scorer his senior year and was the most valuable player. He was named to the Spartanburg Herald Journal’s all-area team honorable mention.

A versatile athlete on the baseball field, Marty played first and third base as well as pitched for the Red Devils during his 4-year career. As a senior pitcher, Marty was 9-2 and led the team to the state playoffs. Also a threat at the plate, Marty had 42 RBIs and a .567 batting average. He was named all-conference and selected to the Spartanburg Herald Journal’s all-area team. Marty hit an incredible three grand slams his senior year for Lockhart and played two years of American Legion baseball for Union Post 22.

Marty and his wife Michelle live in Union. He has been in law enforcement 31 years and works as a sergeant with the USC Upstate police department.

Terry Trammel

Terry was a three-sport letterman at Jonesville High School from 1966 thru 1969. An all-around great athlete, he is best remembered for his speed on the football field as well as on the basepads.

An extremely versatile athlete, Terry was a four-year starter in football. In addition to playing halfback, he played defensive back and returned kickoffs and punts. Terry was most valuable player in 1968 and 1969 and was named all-conference for three consecutive years.

On the basketball court, Terry played guard and was again an all-conference selection for three years in a row. He was named most valuable player his senior year. Terry was also an all-conference player in baseball and was the most valuable player in the 11th and 12th grades.

Terry served as assistant coach at Jonesville High for 10 years and coached football, girls’ softball, and girls’ basketball. He coached little league and recreation football and baseball in Union and Spartanburg for 20 years. He retired from the military after 32 years of service and has 3 children, 6 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.

