Sims scores 3-0 win over Carver

UNION — Sims defeated Carver yesterday (Monday) 3-0.
In the first set, Jayda Farr had 12 straight serves, and a tip. The score was 25-11.
In set two, Sims was down but came back to win with serves from Abby Gregory and Kaitlyn “KK” Greene. The score was 25-22.
In set three, Taylor Austin, Shontae Wicks and Gregory sealed the deal. Rebecca Shugart had some nice drives.
This match has built our confidence. Sims plays Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. at Gable. Our record is now 5-1.
Sims Volleyball Schedule
• Monday, Oct. 1 — Sims at Newberry Middle at 5 p.m. (Away game)
• Wednesday, Oct. 3 — DR Hill vs Sims at 4:30 p.m. (Home game)
• Monday, Oct. 8 — Sims at Fairforest at 4:30 p.m. (Away game)
• Wednesday, Oct. 10 — Sims at Dawkins at 4:30 p.m. (Away game)
• Wednesday, Oct. 17 and Saturday, Oct. 20 — PTC Volleyball Tournament (Times and locations to be determined.)
Tracy Duncan is Learning Specialist and Volleyball Coach at Sims Middle School.