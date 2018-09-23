Cedar Hill donates $11,453 to MSA

Charles Warner | The Union Times Milliken Cedar Hill Plant Leader Kris Tingler (center), Process Improvement Specialist DJ Mattox (left) and HR Employment Manager Kristina Templeton (far left) present MSA Health and Hospice Director of Professional Services Keri S. Adams and Volunteer Coordinator Jessica Biggerstaff with a check for $11,453. Charles Warner | The Union Times Milliken Cedar Hill Plant Leader Kris Tingler (center), Process Improvement Specialist DJ Mattox (left) and HR Employment Manager Kristina Templeton (far left) present MSA Health and Hospice Director of Professional Services Keri S. Adams and Volunteer Coordinator Jessica Biggerstaff with a check for $11,453.

JONESVILLE — For the second year in a row families dealing with the cost of caring for a terminally ill loved one are getting some help courtesy of the continuing and growing generosity of Milliken & Company’s Cedar Hill Plant and its employees.

In a ceremony at the Cedar Hill Plant Tuesday morning, members of the plant’s management presented representatives from the Union office of MSA Home Health and Hospice with a check for $11,453.

This was the second year in a row that the Cedar Hill Plant has made a donation to the MSA. In 2017, the plant made a $420 donation.

“They (Milliken & Company) have been such a huge help for the hospice participants,” MSA Health and Hospice Director of Professional Services Keri S. Adams said in accepting the check. “A lot of them (hospice participants) have a lot of unexpected costs that the hospice can help them with because of what Milliken has done for us.”

In presenting the check, Cedar Hill Plant Leader Kris Tingler said that the donation was raised through Cedar Hill’s annual golf fundraiser. He said the donation was made possible “thanks to the charity provided by the individuals that participated in making this event possible. MSA will be able to utilize these funds to help individuals in need.

The donation is part of Milliken & Company’s “Milliken Gives” community support and engagement initiative which encourages all Milliken facilities, such as the Cedar Hill, plant to support nonprofits in their communities which undertake missions important to the plant’s associates. The program is a multi-component approach to encourage associates to give in ways meaningful to them: monetary donations, volunteer hours and community support drives.

About Milliken

Milliken has been solving everyday problems with innovative solutions for more than 150 years. Our research, design, and manufacturing expertise reaches across a breadth of disciplines including specialty chemicals, floor covering, and performance and protective textiles. An unwavering commitment to ethics guides our work to redefine how we add strength and protection to products, how we infuse vibrancy and color into our surroundings, and how we care for the environment. For us, success is when discoveries made within Milliken help us all have more meaningful connections with the world. Discover Milliken at www.milliken.com, and join us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

About MSA

According to its website (www.msa-corp.com) MSA Home Health & Hospice “is about helping an individual and their family share the best days possible as they deal with a life-limiting illness. It’s about adding quality of life, and helping you live those days as you choose. Our hospice care services provide a specialized program of care provided for patients and their families who are facing life-limiting illnesses. This specialized program and the care you receive is coordinated by a team of professionals.”

The website states that MSA hospice team consists of:

• Patients’ Personal Physicians

• Registered Nurses

• Home Health Aides

• Social Workers

• Chaplains

• Bereavement Coordinators

• Trained Volunteers

• Speech, Physical, and Occupational Therapists

The website states that MSA’s hospice services are paid for by Medicare, Medicaid and VA benefits at no cost to the patient or their family. It also states that most private insurance companies also cover MSA’s hospice services. It also states that “we provide care to all individuals who qualify for hospice regardless of their ability to pay for care. The hospice benefit pays for items related to your hospice diagnoses such as medications, oxygen medical supplies and equipment (i.e. hospital beds, wheel chairs and bedside commodes).”

The website further states that MSA hospice “care can serve anyone who is in the end stages of a life-limiting illness such as heart failure, lung disease, liver failure, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, AIDS, ALS — or if there is a sudden decline in health with no specific reason. If you are tired of taking trips to the hospital, have chosen not to pursue treatment, or your doctor has exhausted all options for a cure, you may qualify for help from hospice care.”

The website states that MSA hospice care can be provided in a patient’s home, personal care home, assisted living facility or nursing home and, under special arrangements, in a hospital.

For more about MSA Home Health and Hospice call its Union office at 864-427-8322. The office, which is listed under the name Medi Home Hospice, is located at 720 South Duncan Bypass, Suite C, Union.

To help families with terminally ill loved ones

By Charles Warner

