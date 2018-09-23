$110,000 in improvements approved

UNION — The City of Union will spend a total of just under $110,000 to make improvements to two parking lots serving a building it is leasing to a local industry on LSP Drive and to put a new roof on a building on East Main Street.

Parking Lot Improvements

During its September meeting this past Tuesday, Union City Council voted unanimously to award the bid for parking lot improvements to Sailors Asphalt for $45,240.

The awarding of the bid was recommended by City of Union Utility Director Joe Nichols who told council that for the past 10 years the city has leased a building at 7 LSP Drive to Timken Industrial Services LLC. Nichols said the new lease has terms which pertain to maintenance issues, one of which is improvements to two parking lots at the site. Those improvements and their costs are:

• Crackfilling — Front and Rear Lots

— Clean exsiting cracks and install hot rubberized crack filler.

Cost: $1,000

• Sealcoating and Striping — Front and Rear Lots

— Clean existing area of all debris.

— Apply two coats of sealant on an area of 2,395 yard (contractor to field verify actual quantity).

— Apply all markings/stripings to match existing conditions (no thermoplastic required).

Cost: $3,500

• Excavate — Replace Asphalt and Stone Base — 767 square yards (contractor to field verify actual quantity).

— Excavate existing asphalt and haul off-site to approved location.

— Strip and store existing stone and haul off unsuitable soil to approved location.

— Re-used stored stone to repair failing sub-base area in front of dumpters.

— Install stone at a depth of 8 inches for an area of 767 square yards.

— Grade and compact stone base.

— Install asphalt binder at a depth of 2 inches for an area of 767 square yards.

— Install asphalt surface at a depth of 2 inches for an area of 767 square yards.

Cost: $35,560

• Existing Grass Area — Install Stone and Asphalt — 112 square yards (contractor to field verify actual quantity).

— Excavate existing grass and soil to depth of 12 inches and haul off-site to an approved location.

— Install stone to a depty of 8 inches for an area of 112 square yards.

— Install asphalt binder to a depth of 2 inches for an area of 112 square yards.

— Install asphalt surface at a depty of 2 inches for an area of 112 square yards.

Cost: $5,180

The bid proposal from Sailors Asphalt states that all excavating and base preparation work will occur during weekend hours when the plant is close and that paving will be done the following Monday or the following weekend.

Roof Replacement

Council also voted unanimously to approve a recommendation from Nichols that the bid for the re-roofing of the building at 113 East Main Street be awarded to Pickens Roofing for $118,700.

In a letter to Nichols, Jason Vance, Project Manager for the Catawba Regional Council of Governments, stated that the project includes re-roofing the building and installing the necessary sheet metal accessories.

Other Business

In other business, council, at the recommendation of Mayor Harold Thompson, postponed action on a proposed Walkable Union Pedestrian Plan until its October meeting,

Council also approved a recommendation by Thompson that a request for an automotive vehicle from the Town of Carlisle be referred to its Finance Committee.

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

