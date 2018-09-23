UWB issues $1.25 millon grant

UNION COUNTY — Employers looking for workers and job seekers looking for employment in Union County can both get help finding what they’re looking for through a three-county workforce development system which recently received more than a million dollars in funding from the Upstate Workforce Board.

In a statement released Tuesday, Simone Mack-Orr, Workforce Engagement Coordinator for the Upstate Workforce Board, announced that the board had “recently issued a grant to ResCare Workforce Services in the amount of $1,250,000. The grant will fund a large portion of the SC Works Upstate system in Cherokee, Spartanburg and Union counties. SC Works provides job seekers and employers with a wide array of services.”

The press release states that “for the employer, these services include: job listings, screening potential applicants, WIN and WorkKeys assessments, on the job training, WorkKeys Job Profiling and Local Labor Market Data. For the job seeker, these services include: applying for unemployment insurance, resume assistance, job search workshops and assistance, career planning and education funding.”

It further states that “by working with the SC Works Upstate Partners, they are able to provide eligible residents and employers with valuable resources and services to fulfill their individual needs. The mission of the centers is to provide a level of service to facilitate the attainment of meaningful employment consistent with clients’ interests and abilities. This is accomplished through facilitating the connection between employers and job seekers. Contact your nearest office for more details.“

The Upstate Workforce Board

According to its website (www.upstateworkforceboard.org), the Upstate Workforce Board “builds and maintains a workforce development system that meets the needs of employers of Cherokee, Spartanburg and Union counties.” In addition to the services listed above for employers and job seekers, that system includes the following services offered by the Upstate Workforce Board:

• The Incumbent Worker Training (IWT) Program which “provides funding for training needed in current businesses due to: expansion, new technology, retooling, new services/product lines and new organizational structuring or as part of a layoff aversion strategy. IWT may also fund training in new businesses if those jobs are ineligible for assistance through ReadySC™.”

• The Ready to Work program which the website describes as “a workforce education and development tool comprised of three proctored assessments: Applied Mathematics, Reading for Information, and Locating Information. These assessments lead to a work ready credential. It brings employers, learners/job-seekers, and education/workforce partners together in building a skilled workforce, while keeping and attracting businesses with higher-wage jobs and national economic growth.”

• The ACHIEVE (Academic Challenges Helping Individuals Expand Values and Education) Program which the website states “is administered by the University of South Carolina Upstate. They are an educational and employment program that serves high school dropouts (ages 16 – 24) from Cherokee, Spartanburg and Union counties. The Program is also open to high school graduates who are unemployed/underemployed and/or need basic skills improvement.”

The Upstate Workforce Board is located at 145 North Church Street, Suite 504, Spartanburg.

Its Union County office is located at the Union County Carnegie Library, 300 East South Street, Union.

For more information about the Upstate Workforce Board and the services it provides call the Spartanburg office at 864-596-2028 and/or the Union County office at 864-427-4119.

