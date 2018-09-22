Civitans welcome new friends and old

Donna McMurray | The Union Times The Union Citivan Club welcomed new friends and old to its Tuesday, Sept. 18 meeting. They joined us for a great fellowship of friends at the Civitan meeting with lunch at the Inn at Merridun. Pictured are Club President Tommy Sinclair, Jonathan and Faith Wade (new member), and Marlene Proctor (past member who is coming back). Donna McMurray | The Union Times The Union Citivan Club welcomed new friends and old to its Tuesday, Sept. 18 meeting. They joined us for a great fellowship of friends at the Civitan meeting with lunch at the Inn at Merridun. Pictured are Club President Tommy Sinclair, Jonathan and Faith Wade (new member), and Marlene Proctor (past member who is coming back).

Celebration

The Church Board and Pastor, Cedar Grove Missionary Baptist Church Family, Jonesville, want to extend this invitation towards a celebration in our church that will be held Saturday, Sept. 22 at 11 a.m.

The theme will be ”Take off the Mask: Revealing & Rebuilding the New You.”

There will be various speakers.

Attire: Fall Colors.

We humbly request you to grace the occasion.

Thank you in advance for the fellowship and being a part of those who will pray and encourage us.

Pastor Edward Pressley and the CGMBC Family.

Sister Teresa Nash, Church Secretary.

Chinese Auction

McBeth Baptist Churchs’ Pastor’s Aid will sponsor a Chinese Auction Saturday, Sept. 22 at 12:15 p.m.

Senior Citizens To Meet

The Union County Senior Citizens will meet at Covenant Baptist Church in the Social Hall at 6 p.m. and have a covered dish meal.

The Byron Hames Family will be providing the entertainment for the evening.

Family & Friends Day

Zion Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church will hold Family & Friends Day on Sunday, Sept. 23.

The theme will be The Vision Continues.

Sunday School will be at 9 a.m. and the Worship Service at 10 a.m.

Following the conclusion of morning worship services, there will be an unveiling of our 150th Anniversary Cemetery Monument honoring and recognizing the unmarked graves of our ancestors as well as the closing of the old cemetery.

Food and fellowship under the big tent will conclude the day.

Inviting ZP members and friends to make it a great day in the Lord.

Pastor is Rev. Donnie D. Dye.

Church is located at 3030 Pinckney Road, Chester, in the Wilksburg Community.

Usher’s Day Program

Maple Ridge Baptist Church will hold its Annual Usher’s Day Program Sunday, Sept. 23 at 2 p.m.

Guest speaker will be Minister Katrina Posey.

The public is invited to attend.

The Rev. Johnny L. Johnson, Pastor.

Women’s Day

Cedar Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Jonesville, will hold a Women’s Day Celebration on Sunday, Sept. 23 at 2 p.m.

Guest speaker will be Minister Shonda Milner of Victory Deliverance Church of Spartanburg.

Attire: Purple and White.

We humbly request you to grace the occasion.

Thank you in advance for the fellowship and being a part of those who will pray and encourage us.

God bless you.

Pastor Edward Pressley and the CGMBC Family.

Sister Teresa Nash, Church Secretary.

‘It’s All About Santuck’

The Union County Historical Society will meet at the Union County Museum on Sunday, Sept. 23 at 3 p.m.

Mrs. Bonnie Lawrence will be the guest speaker.

Mrs. Lawrence was born in Santuck. She and her husband, George, have been living in the Washington, D.C. area before finally settling back in Santuck in 2002. For the past several years the two of them have been working on a video presentation on the history of Santuck.

Mrs. Lawrence will be presenting excerpts from “It’s All About Santuck.” Using interviews, family stories, historic papers and photographs, the documentary tells the story of Santuck’s history from the settlement in 1750 to the present day.

Singing

Padgett’s Creek Baptist Church will host a Singing featuring Dennis Cook on Sunday, Sept. 23 at 6 p.m.

Dennis Cook’s style includes primarily old Elvis gospel songs as well as his own songs that have been in the top 20 on the SGN charts.

Come on out and get a blessing.

Senior Citizens To Meet

The Lockhart Senior Citizens will meet at the Masonic Lodge on Monday, Sept. 24 at 6 p.m.

Bring a covered dish.

There will be entertainment.

Revival

Padgett’s Creek Baptist Church will hold revival Monday, Sept. 24-Thursday, Sept. 27.

Join us for our fall revival at 7 p.m. each night.

Pastor Ben Rumph from Highland Home Baptist Church in Gray Court will be leading the services so please join us and get revived!

Come and see how Jesus can help to make your life better.

First Steps Board Meeting

The Union County First Steps Partnership Board will hold its regular meeting on Thursday, Sept. 27 at 5:15 p.m. at the First Steps Mobile at Buffalo Elementary School, located at 733 Main St. in Buffalo.

The public is invited to attend.

Anyone wishing to attend that requires special assistance due to a disability is encouraged to contact Laura Wade, Executive Director, at 864-466-7647 prior to the start of the meeting.

140th Church Anniversary

To, the Pastor, Various Choirs and Congregation of this Great Zion.

We, the members of Paradise AME Church and our Pastor, Rev. Patricia Glenn, extend this invitation to you to join us for our 140th Church Anniversary on Sunday, Sept. 30 at 2 p.m.

Theme: Built upon a solid foundation in Jesus Christ — Matthew 16:18.

Our guest speaker will be Rev. Angela Days, Co-Pastor of Thomas Chapel AME Church — Union.

If you cannot attend, we solicity your prayers for a Spirit Filled, Holy Ghost Service.

Your visit will be returned upon request.

With God’s blessings.

PAME Church Family.

Sabrina Fuller, Church Clerk.

Rev. Patricia Glenn, Pastor.

Revival

Chamber Town Community Lighthouse Church, 413 South Mountain Street, Union, will hold Revival Sunday, Sept. 30-Wednesday, Oct. 3.

Services will be 4 p.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. each weeknight.

Apostle Anthony Dion Blackwell of Rome, Gerogia will be the speaker at the 4 p.m. Sunday service.

Pastor Richard Kinard of Inman, SC, will be the speaker at the 7 p.m. Monday service.

Bishop John Brintley of Grover, NC, will be the speaker at the 7 p.m. Tuesday service.

Pastor Freddie Wicker of Newberry, SC, will be the speaker at the 7 p.m. Wednesday service.

We invite all to come fellowship with us!

Bishop Tyra Parham, Pastor.

Poor Man’s Supper

Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church will have a Poor Man’s Supper Wednesday, Oct. 3 at 5:30 p.m.

The menu will include pinto beans, slaw, stewed potatoes, corn bread, drink, and dessert for $5.

New Beginnings Southern Gospel Singers will perform at 6 p.m.

Trip To Harrah’s

Come join Betsy & Company along with the Over the Hill Gang Relay for Life Team on a fun filled trip to Harrah’s Cherokee Casino on Saturday, October 13, 2018.

Everyone is invited to come and join in the fun.

First pick up in Jonesville at the Municipal Building at 7 a.m. and second pick up in Union at the Old Walmart parking lot at 7:30 a.m.

Anyone interested in being a part of the fun feel free to call Betsy at 313-520-6171 or 864-674-6799.

Pink Sunday Celebration

Friendship Baptist Church, 250 Morning Drive, Spartanburg, will hold a Pink Sunday Celebration on Sunday, October 14, 2018 at 11 a.m.

Woman’s Day Celebration

Friendship Baptist Church, 250 Morning Drive, Spartanburg, will hold a Woman’s Day Celebration on Sunday, October 21, 2018 at 11 a.m.

The Guest Messenger will be Minister Loretta Holmes of Concord Baptist Church of Gaffney.

Deacon Ordination Service

Friendship Baptist Church, 250 Morning Drive, Spartanburg, will hold a Deacon Ordination Service for John Clowney, Kareem Johnson, Sr. and Romeo Pearson on Sunday, November 11, at 2 p.m.

The Guest Messenger will be the Rev. Dr. Bryant S. Cheek, Pastor of Springfield Baptist Church of Laurens.

Combined Watchnight Service

Friendship Baptist Church of Spartanburg and First Baptist Church of Fairforest will hold a Combined Watchnight Service at First Baptist Church of Fairforest at 10:30 p.m. on Monday, December 31.

‘Fall Pre-Diabetic Classes’

The Town of Carlisle is sponsoring weekly “Fall Pre-Diabetic Classes” each Friday at 11 a.m.

The classes are designed to help people understand how proper diet and exercise can help prevent diabetes or help those who have the disease cope with it. The class will provide information on proper diet and exercise and the role they can play in helping prevent the onset of diabetes or help manage it.”

Carlisle has partnered with DHEC to provide the class which will be taught by Maxine Spencer who underwent training to serve as a lifestyles coach.

The town is offering the classes in response to the high number of people in Union County who are either diabetic or pre-diabetic. The goal of the program is to help people change their lifestyles and thus avoid or at least mitigate diabetes.

The “Fall Pre-Diabetic Classes” are open to any citizens of Union County at no charge.

To register for the classes and/or for more information call the Carlisle Town Hall at 864-427-1505.

September At The UCAC

This is what’s happening at the Union County Arts Council in September:

2018 Art Exhibition — The Union County Arts Council cordially invites you to attend the 2018 Art Exhibition which will be held at the USC-Union Main Campus on Thursday, September 27, 2018 from 6-7:30 p.m.

Awards will begin at 6 p.m. in the auditorium and the Reception will follow the awards.

Painting With Coffee — Whether you are a beginner, or a lifelong artists join us every Tuesday morning at 10 a.m.

Toddler Time — Time to get messy!!! This class is just for the little ones! 4 years and younger, with an adult, are invited to enjoy art in a messy and creative way! Friday, September 28 from 12:30-1:30 p.m. WE WILL ONLY HOLD ONE SESSION THIS MONTH

$5 members/ $10 non members

2018 Craft Beer Tasting — If you missed last year’s event, here is your chance to join the fun! We will feature Kentucky & Tennessee flavors! Tickets are now available for purchase! Uncle Quincy’s will be catering the tasting this year!

The tastings will be held at 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Friday, October 26.

$20 each.

Union County School Board Meeting Dates

These are the 2018 Union County School Board of Trustees meeting dates.

• September 24, 2018 — Buffalo Elementary School

• October 8, 2018 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• October 22, 2018 — Foster Park Elementary School

• November 12, 2018 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• November 26, 2018 — Jonesville Elementary/Middle School

• December 10, 2018 — Union County Career and Technology Center

Board meetings being at 6:30 p.m.

Additional meetings can be scheduled if needed.

The public and media will be notified if location or times change 24 hours prior to meetings.

2017 Union County Council Meeting Dates

These are the 2018 Union County Council meeting dates. All meetings will be held the second Tuesday of each month at 5:30 p.m. The meetings will be held in the Grand Jury Room of the Union County Courthouse unless otherwise noted.

• September 11, 2018 at Carlisle Town Hall

• October 9, 2018

• November 13, 2018 at Jonesville Town Hall

• December 11, 2018

Congressional App Challenge

US House of Representatives Fifth District Rep. Ralph Norman is hosting a Congressional App Challenge (CAC), an app competition for students in middle and high school.

The CAC accepts computer programs (or apps) written in any programming language, for any platform (desktop/PC, web, mobile, raspberry Pi, etc.).

Students are encouraged to register online by Monday, Sept. 10 before submitting their app by Monday, Oct. 15. The competition is open to all students who meet the eligibility requirements, regardless of coding experience.

In announcing the CAC, Norman urged students of all skill levels to participate, to learn how to create their own apps. Winners will be selected by panels of judges, drawn from the local community, and honored by the Congressman. Their apps are eligible to be featured on a display in the U.S. Capitol building, on house.gov, and on the Congressional App Challenge website.

The CAC was created because Congress recognized that STEM and computer-based skills are essential for economic growth and innovation, and that the U.S. has been falling behind on these fronts. By some estimates, the U.S. may be short by many as a million programmers by 2020. These are high-paying, high-demand jobs. To maintain American competitiveness, it’s crucial that the United States invests in our youth now, and helps them acquire these valuable skills. The CAC encourages students to pursue those skills and recognizes them for their efforts.

In addition, the CAC recognizes the racial, gendered, and other disparities in the tech sector and will therefore also focus on inclusivity and making the Challenge as accessible as possible to people from all backgrounds. Deliberate efforts will be made to include students from all backgrounds, including those traditionally underrepresented in tech.

The Internet Education Foundation will be serving as the operational sponsor of the CAC.

For further information about the Congressional App Challenge, please visit www.CongressionalAppChallenge.us.

Financial Stability Navigator Sought

United Way of the Piedmont is expanding their financial stability work into Union County through the implementation of a Financial Stability Navigator.

Financial Stability Navigators are Americorps members who serve a year-long term through United Way of the Piedmont’s Americorps program. Americorps members serve in a number of roles throughout the community, helping nonprofits address issues around poverty. These Financial Stability Navigators are the boots on the ground for United Way’s financial stability work, helping connect individuals to resources and coaching them to meet their goals.

The addition of a Financial Stability Navigator in Union is the result of a partnership between United Way of the Piedmont and the Union County Carnegie Library. The library will host the new Navigator in addition to other local nonprofits in its South Street location in order to help people more easily access the services they need.

The goal of United Way’s Financial Stability work is to help individuals and families meet their basic needs and become self-sufficient. [Self-sufficiency is defined as the ability to make ends meet without public or private assistance.] This work is spearheaded by a the Financial Stability Task Force, a collaboration of nonprofits, businesses, government, and others focused on addressing barriers to self-sufficiency such as affordable housing, transportation, and financial literacy.

Due to the nature of the Financial Stability Navigator’s role, United Way is seeking a Union County resident who understands the unique needs and resources in the Union community. The Navigator is a part-time position with a paid living stipend. For more information or to apply please visit United Way’s Americorps website at www.uwpiedmont.org/Americorps​ or contact Dana Bertolino at ​[email protected]​ or 864-586-2285.

About United Way Of The Piedmont

United Way of the Piedmont is a local nonprofit that fights for the education, financial stability, and health of every member of our community. Our mission is to ​connect, engage, and inspire people to transform our community. ​We are more than fundraisers. We forge unique partnerships, find new solutions to old problems, and mobilize the best resources by inspiring others to join the fight. We believe that everyone deserves the opportunity to not just survive, but to ​thrive​.

Union Senior Center

Are you 60 and above….

Sick and tired of being alone….

Need someplace to go….

Things to do….

Lunch with friends, not by yourself….

Come join us at the Union Senior Center, 237 North Gadberry Street, Union, Monday-Friday (or any days you choose) for:

• Bingo

• Exercise

• Interesting programs

• Hot lunch (for a donation)

Transportation provided to and from the Senior Center.

Call 1-800-662-8330.

Catwaba Area Agency on Aging, 2051 Ebenezer Road, Suite B, Rock Hill.

Donna McMurray | The Union Times The Union Citivan Club welcomed new friends and old to its Tuesday, Sept. 18 meeting. They joined us for a great fellowship of friends at the Civitan meeting with lunch at the Inn at Merridun. Pictured are Club President Tommy Sinclair, Jonathan and Faith Wade (new member), and Marlene Proctor (past member who is coming back). https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/web1_New-and-Old-Civitan-Friends-1.jpg Donna McMurray | The Union Times The Union Citivan Club welcomed new friends and old to its Tuesday, Sept. 18 meeting. They joined us for a great fellowship of friends at the Civitan meeting with lunch at the Inn at Merridun. Pictured are Club President Tommy Sinclair, Jonathan and Faith Wade (new member), and Marlene Proctor (past member who is coming back).