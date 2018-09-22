Praying to return to God’s foundation

Charles Warner | The Union Times Father Abraham, Moses the Lawgiver, Old Testament prophets like Isaiah, Jeremiah, Ezekiel, and Malachi, and New Testament evangelists like John the Baptist, the Apostle Peter and the rest of the Disciples, the Apostle Paul and his fellow missionaries, and many others whose stories are told in The Bible share one thing in common: all were called by God to His service. That’s right, the God of Abraham and Moses, the God of the Old Testament, is the God of Peter and Paul, the God of the New Testament and vice versa. Their God is at the center of their stories and, most importantly of all, the most important story of The Bible is the centerpiece of it, the story of the Lord Jesus Christ, God’s Only Begotten Son. All the men and women of The Bible, both Old and New Testaments, have preached and prophesied, first, the coming of Christ and, since then, shared His story, His message of salvation with the world. It is a life changing story that has, does, and continues to change lives and a good place to learn that story is the church, the one institution completely built around The Bible. So this Sunday and each Sunday for the rest of your life, go to church — there plenty of them — and learn those stories and let them change your life. Charles Warner | The Union Times Father Abraham, Moses the Lawgiver, Old Testament prophets like Isaiah, Jeremiah, Ezekiel, and Malachi, and New Testament evangelists like John the Baptist, the Apostle Peter and the rest of the Disciples, the Apostle Paul and his fellow missionaries, and many others whose stories are told in The Bible share one thing in common: all were called by God to His service. That’s right, the God of Abraham and Moses, the God of the Old Testament, is the God of Peter and Paul, the God of the New Testament and vice versa. Their God is at the center of their stories and, most importantly of all, the most important story of The Bible is the centerpiece of it, the story of the Lord Jesus Christ, God’s Only Begotten Son. All the men and women of The Bible, both Old and New Testaments, have preached and prophesied, first, the coming of Christ and, since then, shared His story, His message of salvation with the world. It is a life changing story that has, does, and continues to change lives and a good place to learn that story is the church, the one institution completely built around The Bible. So this Sunday and each Sunday for the rest of your life, go to church — there plenty of them — and learn those stories and let them change your life.

Read Galatians 6:7-10

Let us not grow weary in doing what is right, for we will reap at harvest time, if we do not give up.

— Galatians 6:9 (NRSV)

PRAYER: Heavenly Father, when we encounter the frustration of rejection, help us to return to your sure foundation. As Jesus taught us, we pray, “Father, hallowed be your name, your kingdom come. Give us each day our daily bread. Forgive us our sins, for we also forgive everyone who sins against us. And lead us not into temptation” (Luke 11:2-4, NIV). Amen.

THOUGHT FOR THE DAY: Rejection is an opportunity to rebuild my trust in God.