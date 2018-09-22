Volleyball Team beats Newberry

Photo by Dale Palmer Lady Jackets Baylee Butler and Gracie Crocker are ready to send the ball back over the net during Thursday’s game against Newberry. Photo by Dale Palmer Lady Jackets Baylee Butler and Gracie Crocker are ready to send the ball back over the net during Thursday’s game against Newberry.

UNION COUNTY — The UCHS Varsity Volleyball Team brought home another win from Thursday night’s match with Newberry High School.

UCHS is now 8-0 for the season.

They will be traveling to Woodruff on Monday; Tuesday will be a home game against Emerald High School; and they will be traveling to Clinton Thursday.

Upcoming Varsity games will begin at 7 p.m. while JV games will be at 5:30 p.m.

All games this coming week are conference games.

We want to encourage all that can to come out and help support our lady jackets!

Lady Jackets play three games next week

By Dale Palmer Special to The Union Times

Dale Palmer coaches UCVC.

