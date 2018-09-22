Miracle League season under way

UNION COUNTY — The Miracle League of Union County’s baseball season is now under way.
The season got under way Sept. 10 and will continue through the end of October.
All games are played at the MLUC ball field at the Timken Sports Complex.
Below are the scheduled games for the remainder of the season.
Monday, Sept. 24
6 p.m. — Civitans vs. Rippy’s
7 p.m. — Buffalo Pawn vs. Kendall Austin Roofing & Construction
Tuesday, Sept. 25
6 p.m. — Harpers General Contractors vs. Calvert & Tuckers
7 p.m. — Fantastics vs. Bobcats
Monday, Oct. 1
6 p.m. — Civitans vs. Rippy’s
7 p.m. — Buffalo Pawn vs. Fantastics
Tuesday, Oct. 2
6 p.m. — Harpers General Contractors vs. Calvert & Tuckers
7 p.m. — Bobcats vs. kendall Austin Roofing & Constructions
Monday, Oct. 8
6 p.m. — Civitans vs. Rippy’s
7 p.m. — Kendall Austin Roofing & Construction vs. Fantastics
Tuesday, Oct. 9
6 p.m. — Harpers General Contractors vs. Calvert & Tuckers
7 p.m. — Bobcats vs. Buffalo Pawn
Monday, Oct. 15
6 p.m. — Civitans vs. Rippy’s
7 p.m. — Buffalo Pawn vs. Kendall Austin Roofing & Construction
Tuesday, Oct. 16
6 p.m. — Harpers General Contractors v. Calvert & Tuckers
7 p.m. — Fantastics vs. Bobcats
Monday, Oct. 22
6 p.m. — Civitans vs. Rippy’s
7 p.m. — Buffalo Pawn vs. Fantastics
Tuesday, Oct. 23
6 p.m. — Harpers General Contractors vs. Calvert & Tuckers
7 p.m. — Bobcats vs. Kendall Austin Roofing & Constructions
Monday, Oct. 29
6 p.m. — Make Up Games (To be announced.)
Tuesday, Oct. 30
6 p.m. — Make Up Games (To be announced.)