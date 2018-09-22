Miracle League season under way

Photo from the MLUC Facebook page A Miracle League of Union County player hits the ball during one of this past week’s games. Photo from the MLUC Facebook page A Miracle League of Union County player hits the ball during one of this past week’s games. Photo from the MLUC Facebook page A Miracle League of Union County player heads for home during one of this past week’s games. Photo from the MLUC Facebook page A Miracle League of Union County player heads for home during one of this past week’s games. Photo from the MLUC Facebook page A Miracle League of Union County player juggles some baseballs during one of this past week’s games. Photo from the MLUC Facebook page A Miracle League of Union County player juggles some baseballs during one of this past week’s games. Photo from the MLUC Facebook page A Miracle League of Union County player prepares to swing at the ball during one of this past week’s games. Photo from the MLUC Facebook page A Miracle League of Union County player prepares to swing at the ball during one of this past week’s games.

UNION COUNTY — The Miracle League of Union County’s baseball season is now under way.

The season got under way Sept. 10 and will continue through the end of October.

All games are played at the MLUC ball field at the Timken Sports Complex.

Below are the scheduled games for the remainder of the season.

Monday, Sept. 24

6 p.m. — Civitans vs. Rippy’s

7 p.m. — Buffalo Pawn vs. Kendall Austin Roofing & Construction

Tuesday, Sept. 25

6 p.m. — Harpers General Contractors vs. Calvert & Tuckers

7 p.m. — Fantastics vs. Bobcats

Monday, Oct. 1

6 p.m. — Civitans vs. Rippy’s

7 p.m. — Buffalo Pawn vs. Fantastics

Tuesday, Oct. 2

6 p.m. — Harpers General Contractors vs. Calvert & Tuckers

7 p.m. — Bobcats vs. kendall Austin Roofing & Constructions

Monday, Oct. 8

6 p.m. — Civitans vs. Rippy’s

7 p.m. — Kendall Austin Roofing & Construction vs. Fantastics

Tuesday, Oct. 9

6 p.m. — Harpers General Contractors vs. Calvert & Tuckers

7 p.m. — Bobcats vs. Buffalo Pawn

Monday, Oct. 15

6 p.m. — Civitans vs. Rippy’s

7 p.m. — Buffalo Pawn vs. Kendall Austin Roofing & Construction

Tuesday, Oct. 16

6 p.m. — Harpers General Contractors v. Calvert & Tuckers

7 p.m. — Fantastics vs. Bobcats

Monday, Oct. 22

6 p.m. — Civitans vs. Rippy’s

7 p.m. — Buffalo Pawn vs. Fantastics

Tuesday, Oct. 23

6 p.m. — Harpers General Contractors vs. Calvert & Tuckers

7 p.m. — Bobcats vs. Kendall Austin Roofing & Constructions

Monday, Oct. 29

6 p.m. — Make Up Games (To be announced.)

Tuesday, Oct. 30

6 p.m. — Make Up Games (To be announced.)

