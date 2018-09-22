Sims Volleyball Team now 0-5

UNION COUNTY — This past week was a difficult one for the Sims Elementary/Middle Volleyball which suffered defeats on two consecutive nights.

Florence Chapel

Sims lost to Florence Chapel Monday 3-1.

In the first set, we acted like we were still on Hurricane Vacation. We did not move, call or get it together. We lost the set 25-3.

In the second set, we came alive and came back from many points to win 25-19. Taylor Austin had some hot serves, along with Emily “The Heat” Anthony.

In the third set, we fought hard, but could not get the win. We hustled, but lost the third set 25-23.

In the fourth set, we just could not pull it out. Despite the loss, Delani Rash, Rylee Shuhart made some nice passes and digs. Many mental mistakes and non communication cost us thought for the loss.

Granard

The volleyball team lost a heartbreaking match against Granard on Tuesday. The score was 3-1.

First set was 25-20, the second set was 25-19, and the third set was 25-5.

We played really well, came so close, but get down and then it is like we give up. I think some of us came in with the attitude that we were not going to win, because they were a strong team. We can’t play together with that mentality. We have to play together, at all times. Communication and movement are still key factors.

In the first match, Catherine Nave served really well along with Taylor Austin, and assists by Olivia Matthews. Sarah Blackmon also had assists. Delani Rash had some nice serves, along with Lanie Tucker having several saves.

In game two we were down and came back, but just could not get the win.

In game three, we started off missing balls, and could not recover. Jada Farr hustled, Kaitlyn Greene had some sets that were great.

Sims plays Monday at home against Carver. We are 0-5 in the Peachtree Conference.

Our last home game is our Breast Cancer Awareness Pink Out Game, and our 8th grade “Senior Night.”

Will play Carver at home on Monday

By Tracy Duncan Special to The Union Times

Tracy Duncan is Learning Specialist and Volleyball Coach at Sims Middle School.

