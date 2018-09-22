JEMS falls to Campobello 42-12

JONESVILLE — A rematch of last week’s game proved to be no contest, as Campobello once again dominated Jonesville 42-12.

Ben Black connected with Ja’Raylin Gregory on a 60-yard TD pass. Black later connected with Will Turner on a 30-yard TD pass. Black, Turner, Nick Queen, and Jamayne Henderson all had good games for Jonesville.

Jonesville is now 1-2 on the season, 0-1 in division play.

Jonesville will face Blacksburg next Thursday at home for Homecoming in their second division game.

The game is scheduled for 5 p.m.

Wildcats to face Blacksburg at Homecoming

By John J. Voiselle Special to The Union Times

John J. Voiselle is Jonesville Elementary/Middle School Physical Education/Health Director, Co-Athletic Director, and Head Football/Head Softball.

