MONARCH — School is an important part of preparing children for the responsibilities of the adult world and in America those responsibilities include electing the leaders of our government — and serving in those offices — and that’s why Monarch Elementary School recently held elections for its Students Council.

In a statement released Friday, MES Principal Mickey Connolly announced that the school’s 3rd, 4th, and 5th grade students had recently elected their Students Council Officers, Classroom Representatives, and Ambassadors.

Classroom Representatives

• 3rd Grade

Connolly said that Ryan Wix, Norah Gallman, Ariel Lindsey, Sahirah Smalls, Shamya Mobley, Trent Lemaster, Claire Wilson, and Carly Gibson had been elected by their classmates to serve on the Monarch Elementary School Students Council as Third Grade Classroom Representatives.

• 4th Grade

Connolly said that Peyton Ivey, Bayla Morrow, Hannah Helton, Kynlee Smith, Tanner Gibson, Hayden Garner, Zaria Lafalaise, and Kadyn Wilson had been elected by their classmates to serve on the Monarch Elementary School Students Council as Fourth Grade Classroom Representatives.

• 5th Grade

Connolly said that Hagen Grady, Kimora Tucker, Zoeie Smith, Jamya Walton, Uari Lisbon, and Sara Paige Glenn had been elected by their classmaters to serve on the Monarch Elementary School Students Council as Fifth Grade Classroom Representatives.

Ambassadors

Connolly said that Harmony Gilliam, Camora Crosby, and Adam Hicks had been elected by their peers to serve as Fifth Grade Students Council Ambassadors.

Student Council Officers

Connolly said that the school also held elections for the offices of Students Council President, Vice President, and Secretary. He said that students campaigned for these offices including making posters and giving election speeches to the student body on the WMES News Show.

Elected to those offices were Calee Childers (President), Melle Ponder (Vice President), and Luke Koepke (Secretary). Connolly said that their responsibilities will include leading Students Council members during community service projects, Awards Day, and special events for teachers and students.

Congratulations

Connolly congratulated the students elected to these offices by their classmates, peers, and the student body. He said that MES “is pleased to recognize these students who are willing to serve their community and school.”

For Monarch Elementary School