MES Stars care for school’s flags

Photo courtesy of Monarch Elementary School Monarch Elementary School students Treveon Shorter, Connor Rash, and Cliff Gregory have been selected to take care of the school’s American and South Carolina flags. Photo courtesy of Monarch Elementary School Monarch Elementary School students Treveon Shorter, Connor Rash, and Cliff Gregory have been selected to take care of the school’s American and South Carolina flags.

MONARCH — The flags of the United States of America and the State of South Carolina are the symbols of America and South Carolina, respectively, and they deserve to be cared for in a manner that respects them in recognition of what they stand for.

It’s a great responsibility and that’s why Monarch Elementary School has selected three young men who exemplify the qualities necessary to give the school’s American and South Carolina flags the proper care they deserve.

In a statement released this past Friday, MES Principal Mickey Connolly announced that the school “is proud to recognize three fine Monarch Stars for being selected by their teachers and administrators to care for the school’s American and South Carolina flags.”

Those Monarch Stars are Treveon Shorter, Connor Rash, and Cliff Gregory who Connolly said “are responsible for raising and lowering the flags each morning. They are also in charge of folding and storing the flags, as well as monitoring weather conditions throughout the day.”

Connolly said that “only students who are responsible, productive, and respectful are allowed to handle such important flags. Congratulations to these fine young men!”

Photo courtesy of Monarch Elementary School Monarch Elementary School students Treveon Shorter, Connor Rash, and Cliff Gregory have been selected to take care of the school’s American and South Carolina flags. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/web1_MES-Flag.jpg Photo courtesy of Monarch Elementary School Monarch Elementary School students Treveon Shorter, Connor Rash, and Cliff Gregory have been selected to take care of the school’s American and South Carolina flags.

Students take care of Old Glory & the Palmetto Flag