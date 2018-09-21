Students make memorial quilt

Photo courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School This “September 11th Memorial Quilt” was made by the students of Mrs. Roark’s 3rd grade class at Foster Park Elementary School to serve as a reminder of the events of Sept. 11, 2001. Photo courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School This “September 11th Memorial Quilt” was made by the students of Mrs. Roark’s 3rd grade class at Foster Park Elementary School to serve as a reminder of the events of Sept. 11, 2001.

UNION — This year marked the 17th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 attack by the Al-Qaida terrorist group on the United States of America that killed nearly 3,000 Americans

It was a terrible day that Americans must always remember and that’s what some students at Foster Park Elementary School did recently, and not only they did remember that day, they also created very special reminder to others of Sept. 11, 2001 and the meaning of that day.

In a statement released last Wednesday, FPES Principal Jason Koepke said that after learning all about Sept. 11, 2001, the students in Mrs. Roark’s 3rd grade class each made a quilt square representing the events that happened that day.

Koepeke said the students worked diligently on their squares while patriotic music played in the background. As they finished their squares, Koepke said they were put together to create a beautiful September 11th Memorial Quilt which is now beautifully displayed in the school hallway.

