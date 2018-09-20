Angermeier to be Port Ambassdor

Angermeier Angermeier

UPSTATE — The director of an organization heavily involved in the development of the Upstate’s workforce has been selected to be part of a program that trains individuals in the workings of South Carolina’s ports system enabling them to serve as its ambassadors.

In a statement released Thursday, Simone Mack-Orr, Workforce Engagement Coordinator for the Upstate Workforce Board, announced that Ann Angermeier, Executive Director of the Upstate Workforce Board, has been selected to be a participant in the South Carolina Ports Port Ambassador program.

The press release states that the Port Ambassador program “consists of delegates nominated by each of the 10 South Carolina Ports Authority (SCPA) Review and Oversight Commissions, the 9 SCPA Board of Directors, and the SCPA Senior Management team. This year’s class has 24 delegates from across the state. Ms. Angermeier was nominated by SCPA Board Member Dan Adams.”

The announcement states that the program “runs from September 2018 through May 2019. Delegates will learn the inner workings of the Port and intermodal industry (to include the Inland Port located in Greer, SC). Delegates will also be included in special events hosted by the Port and port partners.”

Target Ambassador Criteria

The press release states that Port Ambassadors “are South Carolinians currently exhibiting leadership and influence within their respective sectors. The ideal Ambassador is a busy, involved person who is already making a difference in the economic, cultural and social quality of life in South Carolina with enough schedule discretion to devote 4-5 days per year to the Port Ambassadors program.”

Port Ambassador Program Schedule

As a participant in the program, Angermeier will take part in the following training sessions, activities, and networking opportunities:

• Immersion Excursion at Wando Welch Terminal on Thursday, September 27, 2018 in Charleston.

• State of the Port Luncheon on Monday, October 29, 2018 in Charleston.

• Economic Development and Legislative Overview on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 in Columbia.

• Intermodal Connections and Inland Network on Thursday, April 25, 2019 in Greer.

• Graduation Celebration on board the Carnival Sunshine on Thursday, May 23, 2019 in Charleston.

A Tremendous Economic Engine

Angermeier welcomed the opportunity to be part of the Port Ambassador program, pointing out the enormous impact of the port system on the South Carolina economy in general and the economy of the Upstate in particular.

“The sheer volume that is imported/exported weekly at the SC Port is tremendous,” Angermeier said. “With the deepening of the port, we will have a great advantage by attracting larger ships. Our port is a tremendous economic engine for South Carolina and especially for the Upstate due to the amount of activity our local businesses generate for the Port. I am very excited to have been nominated and selected to participate and look forward to learning much more about this great resource.”

The Upstate Workforce Board

According to its website (www.upstateworkforceboard.org), the Upstate Workforce Board “builds and maintains a workforce development system that meets the needs of employers of Cherokee, Spartanburg and Union counties.” That system includes the following services offered by the Upstate Workforce Board:

• The Incumbent Worker Training (IWT) Program which “provides funding for training needed in current businesses due to: expansion, new technology, retooling, new services/product lines and new organizational structuring or as part of a layoff aversion strategy. IWT may also fund training in new businesses if those jobs are ineligible for assistance through ReadySC™.”

• The SC Works Upstate program which provides job seekers and employers of Cherokee, Spartanburg and Union Counties a central location to receive a wide array of employment services.

For the employer, these services include: job listings, screening potential applicants, WIN and WorkKeys assessments, On the job training, Work Keys Job Profiling and Local Labor Market Data. Contact your nearest office for more details.

For the job seeker, these services include: applying for unemployment insurance, resume assistance, job search workshops, career planning and education.

• The Ready to Work program which the website describes as “a workforce education and development tool comprised of three proctored assessments: Applied Mathematics, Reading for Information, and Locating Information. These assessments lead to a work ready credential. It brings employers, learners/job-seekers, and education/workforce partners together in building a skilled workforce, while keeping and attracting businesses with higher-wage jobs and national economic growth.”

• The ACHIEVE (Academic Challenges Helping Individuals Expand Values and Education) Program which the website states “is administered by the University of South Carolina Upstate. They are an educational and employment program that serves high school dropouts (ages 16 – 24) from Cherokee, Spartanburg and Union counties. The Program is also open to high school graduates who are unemployed/underemployed and/or need basic skills improvement.”

The Upstate Workforce Board is located at 145 North Church Street, Suite 504, Spartanburg.

For more information about the Upstate Workforce Board and the services it provides call 864-864-596-2028.

Will help to promote state’s port system

By Charles Warner

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.