Artwork in a beautiful university

UNION — The Main Hall of USC Union is overflowing with artwork by 30 artists from across South Carolina as part of this year’s Juried Art Show sponsored by the Union County Arts Council.

In a statement released Thursday, UCAC Director Amber Ivey said that the 2018 Art Exhibit will be on display at USC Union through Friday, Nov. 2.

The works on display are part of the UCAC’s Annual Juried Art Show in which the submitted artwork is judged by a juror who will select the winning works.

Ivey said that this year’s juror is Greenville abstract artist Carrie Burns Brown. Brown, whose work can be seen in the UCAC Art Gallery 116 East main Street, issued an Artist’s Statement on her philosophy as an artist.

“After many years of studying, observing other artist work in shows, galleries, museums, clay, printmaking, I respond to the spirit of free discovery,” Brown said. “What was to be, was up to me. I had come full circle with my own solutions.”

The winning works selected by Brown will be formally recognized at the UCAC’s Award and Opening Reception for the 2018 Art Exhibit at the USC Union Main Building on Thursday, Sept. 27 from 6-7:30 p.m. The awards will be presented at 6 p.m. in the USC Union Auditorium. The reception will then continue on the Main Floor where refreshments will be served.

Ivey said the reception is open to the public with those attending having the opportunity to speak with the artists about their work. They will also have the opportunity to vote for their favorite piece of artwork on display at the exhibit with the winning work receiving the UCAC People’s Choice Award.

This is the 7th year USC Union and the UCAC have collaborated on the Art Exhibit/Juried Art Show and Ivey thanked the university for its support of the Arts Council.

“I would like to thank USC-Union for allowing us to use their beautiful university once again,” Ivey said. “They continue to support UCAC and we are honored to work with them so closely.”

The UCAC Art Gallery will be open following the reception from 7-8:30 p.m. to give the public the opportunity to view Brown’s work that evening.

In addition, Ivey said that Brown will teach a workshop at the UCAC Art Gallery on Saturday, Nov. 3 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Lunch will be provided to those taking part in the workshop.

For more information about UCAC, or to sign up for this or other workshops, call 864-429-2817, email [email protected], find us on Facebook or at our new website ucacarts.com.

The UCAC Art Gallery is open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

September At The UCAC

This is also what’s happening at the Union County Arts Council in September:

Painting With Coffee — Whether you are a beginner, or a lifelong artists join us every Tuesday morning at 10 a.m.

Toddler Time — Time to get messy!!! This class is just for the little ones! 4 years and younger, with an adult, are invited to enjoy art in a messy and creative way! Friday, September 28 from 12:30-1:30 p.m. WE WILL ONLY HOLD ONE SESSION THIS MONTH

$5 members/ $10 non members

2018 Craft Beer Tasting — If you missed last year’s event, here is your chance to join the fun! We will feature Kentucky & Tennessee flavors! Tickets are now available for purchase! Uncle Quincy’s will be catering the tasting this year!

The tastings will be held at 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Friday, October 26.

$20 each.

