Praying to befriend others

Charles Warner | The Union Times It’s been said that everyone’s a critic and that’s true. The desire to criticize others is a habit that few seem to avoid getting into and that even fewer ever manage to break. At the same time, however, while we are more than happy to criticize others we are not so enthusiastic about others criticizing us. The best way around these two unpleasant, contradictory, and hypocritical traits is to listen to God more than we do our critics and those we criticize to listen more to Him than they do to us. The reason for that is that God doesn’t speak to us just to hear Himself talk or to puff Himself up and to congratulate Himself on just how dead on His criticisms are, the true motivations of most of the criticism we get from others and give to others. No, God is speaking to us because more so than those who criticize us and we when we criticize others, He really is telling us what is for our own good and doing so because He loves us and wants what’s best for us and, if we listen to Him, we really will be the better for it. So, is it really impossible for one person to criticize another in a way that is genuinely loving and constructive? No, it’s not, it’s just not that easy, especially if we don’t first listen to God about what He has to say about us and, in turn, let Him lead guide and direct us in all that we do and say. When we do that, then our words to others will not originate in our own puffed us sense of self-righteousness, but in the caring, forgiveness, mercy, and love of God our creator.

Read Luke 12:6-7

I have called you by name; you are mine.

— Isaiah 43:1 (CEB)

PRAYER: Loving God, open your eyes and ears to those around us. Remind us to call others by name as you have called us. Amen.

THOUGHT FOR THE DAY: Whom is God calling me to befriend?

