Jackets end non-region play 2-3

Photo by Brett Shugart As Yellow Jacket Peyton Threadgill holds the ball for him, Yellow Jacket Jacob Crocker Kicks the extra point in the first quarter of Friday’s game against Greer that tied the game at 7. Photo by Brett Shugart As Yellow Jacket Peyton Threadgill holds the ball for him, Yellow Jacket Jacob Crocker Kicks the extra point in the first quarter of Friday’s game against Greer that tied the game at 7. Photo by Brett Shugart Yellow Jacket Kesean Glover tries to avoid a Greer defender during last Friday’s Jacket Bowl XXV. Photo by Brett Shugart Yellow Jacket Kesean Glover tries to avoid a Greer defender during last Friday’s Jacket Bowl XXV.

UNION COUNTY — Union County fell to Greer Thursday night in Jacket Bowl XXV 42-7. With the loss Union County falls to 2-3 on the season as they ended non-region play and will now head into a bye week.

Greer scored on their opening drive of the game to take an early 7-0 lead on Union County. The Jackets were able to answer with a three-play 73-yard drive of their own, that was highlighted by a long 68-yard pass from Kesean Glover to Jabari Meadow, and capped off by a 10-yard T.T. Kershaw touchdown run.

Union County would be unable to put the ball in the end zone the rest of the night despite having nearly 270 yards of total offense on the night. The Jackets were stopped on a couple of occasions in the redzone and were also plagued by a few costly turnovers in the contest.

Union County’s leading rusher was T.T. Kershaw who carried the ball 22 times for 78 yards and a touchdown. Kesean Glover was 13 for 25 passing for 204 yards and threw one interception. The Jackets leading receiver was Meadow who caught four passes for 116 yards.

The Yellow Jacket defense held the very good running back Dre Williams of Greer to only 64 yards rushing on the night. The Jackets surrendered nearly 200 yards through the air.

Union County has now wrapped up the non-region portion of the schedule and will take a week off before they start region play in two weeks when they host the Clinton Red Devils.

First Half Of Season Done

The first half of the season is done. The Jackets finish the non-region portion of the schedule with a 2-3 record. Overall, I think the first half of the season was good for Union County. The Jackets play one of the toughest non-region schedules around. No shame in losing to a very good Chapman, Gaffney, or Greer team. I think all three teams that Union County lost to will make deep runs in the playoffs. In all honesty I think Greer has a chance to be the 4A State Champion and dethrone South Pointe. Chapman has been to two state championships in a row and looked poised to make a return trip to Columbia. Gaffney is Gaffney. They will always be one of the elite programs in the state.

The Jackets showed a lot of promise in the first half. They went toe to toe for most of the game with Chapman and gave Gaffney a tough game for the first half. The running game has been very good for Union County. Kesean Glover and T.T. Kershaw have both rushed the ball extremely well. When Glover was out for the game vs Flora, Jordan Kershaw stepped in and quarterback and ran the ball well for the Jackets. A major part of the success of the Union

A major part of the success of the Union County running game has been the play of the offensive line. The Jacket’s line is big, physical, and very talented. It has been sometime since I have seen a Yellow Jacket offensive line this big and this good. Coach Robinson and Coach O’Shields have done a really good job with this group.

Head Coach Brian Thompson said of the first half of the season, “We hoped to have had a better W-L record at this point, but we’ve seen a lot of positive growth…physically, mentally, and emotionally. We are maturing and improving week to week. Very pleased with the job our staff has done in the face of adversity and the kids have shown some great character as well. Lots of stuff to build on and plenty to improve.”

While there is room for improvement on both sides of the ball for Union County, I believe that overall this team is good. I think they will be able to compete in region play when it begins next week. Next Wednesday we will take a look at what is coming up for Union County in region play and break down the rest of the schedule.

Fall to Greer in Jacket Bowl XXV

By Tyler Shugart Special to The Union Times

Tyler Shugart is the host of “Bump and Run” from 7-9 a.m. on Fox Sports 1400 AM 98.3 FM in Spartanburg. He can be reached at [email protected]

