Whitmire Homecoming game Friday

WHITMIRE — The Whitmire High School Wolverines will be playing their Homecoming game this Friday against Bethune-Bowman High School.

The Wolverines will return to the field after their away game against Branchville High School was postponed due to Hurricane Florence. At this point in time, it is uncertain whether that game will be rescheduled.

“We are waiting on the South Carolina High School League to decide if they will step in and add a week to the regular season, which would move the playoffs back one week. They did this in 2016 with the floods, but I am not sure they will this time,” said Head Coach Charlie Jenkins. “Hardly any of the games that got canceled were region games this time. I think they will leave it to the schools to make games up. Perhaps we will have a chance to make this up on a Monday later in the season.”

However, even though the game was postponed last week, that didn’t mean the Wolverines took a week off. Jenkins said they practiced all week and tried to stay in a normal routine. He added that he thought they had a good week.

As far as the game itself this Friday, Jenkins said Bethune-Bowman, who like the Wolverines are 2-2 this season, has an athletic squad.

“We have had good games with them over the last two years, but we haven’t beat them. They are faster than us and we have to be really good on defense to keep them hemmed up,” Jenkins said. “Their quarterback, Braxton Wedgeworth is 6’3, 195 and he runs a 4.5/40 yard dash…he can run and throw. He is an All State candidate and top 50 recruit in the State.”

Friday’s game will also mark Homecoming 2018 for the Wolverines. While Jenkins doesn’t believe the crowd will be as big as the Week Zero game against Mid-Carolina, he does believe there will be an issue with distractions that goes along with Homecoming.

“Pep rally, dress up days, Homecoming parade, and extra family and friends and alumni who you want to talk to and spend time with can take some of your attention away from the game. Ask any head coach and you’ll find that we all fear Homecoming,” Jenkins said.

Friday’s game will kick of at 7:30 p.m. in Whitmire.

JV Action

The Whitmire JV Football Team lost to Mid-Carolina Middle 26-24. The offense was much more potent for the Wolverines putting together some long drives. Several miscues cost Whitmire as they fell to 0-3 on the season.

By Andrew Wigger [email protected]

Reach Andrew Wigger at 803-276-0625 ext. 1867 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.

