Yellow Jackets greet students

Photo courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School Members of the Union County High School Football Team were at Foster Park Elementary School on Sept. 7 to help students out of their cars that morning. The Yellow Jackets taking part were (from left to right) Parker Northern, Peyton Threadgill, Head Coach Brian Thompson, Chandler Northern, T.T. Kershaw, and Jordan Kershaw. Photo courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School Members of the Union County High School Football Team were at Foster Park Elementary School on Sept. 7 to help students out of their cars that morning. The Yellow Jackets taking part were (from left to right) Parker Northern, Peyton Threadgill, Head Coach Brian Thompson, Chandler Northern, T.T. Kershaw, and Jordan Kershaw. Photo courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School Students arriving at Foster Park Elementary School on Sept. 7 were not only greeted by teachers and fellow students assisting them as they got out of their cars, but also by members of the Union County High School Football Team who were helping out on the car line that morning. Photo courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School Students arriving at Foster Park Elementary School on Sept. 7 were not only greeted by teachers and fellow students assisting them as they got out of their cars, but also by members of the Union County High School Football Team who were helping out on the car line that morning. Photo courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School Yellow Jacket Peyton Threadgill opens a car door for a student at Foster Park Elementary School on the morning of Sept. 7. He was one of six members of the Union County High School Football Team who were helping out on the car line at FPES that morning. Standing behind him wearing a baseball cap is fellow Yellow Jacket Parker Northern. Photo courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School Yellow Jacket Peyton Threadgill opens a car door for a student at Foster Park Elementary School on the morning of Sept. 7. He was one of six members of the Union County High School Football Team who were helping out on the car line at FPES that morning. Standing behind him wearing a baseball cap is fellow Yellow Jacket Parker Northern.

UNION — Usually when they arrive at school the students at Foster Park Elementary School are greeted by teachers and other students, but earlier this month they arrived to find several members of the Union County High School Football Team on hand to help out as well.

In a statement released Friday, Sept. 7, FPES Principal Jason Koepke said that the school showed their school and community spirit that day by hosting some members of the UCHS Yellow Jacket Football Team. He said the Yellow Jackets came early that morning to brighten the students’ day by helping them out of their cars in the car line.

The Yellow Jackets who greeted the students were Head Coach Brian Thompson and players Parker Northern, Peyton Threadgill, Chandler Northern, T.T. Kershaw, and Jordan Kershaw.

Team members help out on FPES car line