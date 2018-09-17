Class has a ‘Museum About Me’

Photo courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School Students in Mrs. Roark’s 3rd grade class at Foster Park Elementary School took part in a “Museum About Me” which featured exhibits of items and information that told their fellow classmates about themselves. Photo courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School Students in Mrs. Roark’s 3rd grade class at Foster Park Elementary School took part in a “Museum About Me” which featured exhibits of items and information that told their fellow classmates about themselves. Photo courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School Students in Mrs. Kingsmore’s 5K class at Foster Park Elementary School “Share Their Families” with their classmates by drawing pictures of their families and talking about them. Photo courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School Students in Mrs. Kingsmore’s 5K class at Foster Park Elementary School “Share Their Families” with their classmates by drawing pictures of their families and talking about them.

UNION — Students in one class at Foster Park Elementary School recently set up a museum to share facts about themselves with their classmates while students in another class drew pictures of their families and shared stories about them with their classmates.

Museum About Me

In a press release issued earlier this month, FPES Principal Jason Koepke announced that on Friday, Aug. 24, Mrs. Roark’s 3rd grade students participated in their classroom “Museum About Me.” Koepke said that students’ homework during the first week of school was to bring in 3-5 objects that told something about themselves by Thursday. During writing time on Thursday, Koepke said students wrote descriptions on index cards about each of the objects they brought in.

On Friday, Koepke said all of their objects were set out on their desks like they would be in a museum. When they came in from recess, Koepke said the students walked around “the museum” and learned some interesting facts about their classmates. He said that everyone enjoyed learning about their classmates!

Students Share Their Families

In another press release issued this month, Koepke said that students in Mrs. Kingsmore’s 5K class drew pictures of their families and shared them with their classmates. He said each student loved sharing about their families.

Koepke said this was such a fun way for Mrs. Kingsmore’s kindergarten students to practice their writing and speaking skills while learning something about their classmates.

Photo courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School Students in Mrs. Roark’s 3rd grade class at Foster Park Elementary School took part in a “Museum About Me” which featured exhibits of items and information that told their fellow classmates about themselves. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/web1_FPES-Museum-1.jpg Photo courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School Students in Mrs. Roark’s 3rd grade class at Foster Park Elementary School took part in a “Museum About Me” which featured exhibits of items and information that told their fellow classmates about themselves. Photo courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School Students in Mrs. Kingsmore’s 5K class at Foster Park Elementary School “Share Their Families” with their classmates by drawing pictures of their families and talking about them. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/web1_FPES-Kingsmore.jpg Photo courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School Students in Mrs. Kingsmore’s 5K class at Foster Park Elementary School “Share Their Families” with their classmates by drawing pictures of their families and talking about them.

FPES students share about their families