Remembering Sept. 11, 2001

UNION — On Sept. 11, 2001, the Al-Qaida terrorist group launched an attack on America that killed nearly 3,000 Americans, including many of the first responders attempting to save the lives of those trapped and injured in the burning and crumbling buildings destroyed by the terrorists.

Seventeen years later, Foster Park Elementary School remembered that awful day by honoring the First Responders of Union County who, like their brothers and sisters on 9/11, are ready at a moment’s notice to risk their lives to save the lives of those who need them.

In a statement released this past Wednesday, FPES Principal Jason Koepke said that several First Responders came to eat lunch with the school’s students on Tuesday, (Sept. 11), the 17th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

After eating with the students, Koepke said the responders conducted a program about why they chose to become a First Responder. Koepke said that students were engaged and inspired by the speeches that each First Responder gave.

Following that inspirational program, Koepke said the students went outside to see close up the vehicles the First Responders use.

”It was a memorable day and FPES is grateful to Union County’s TEAM of First Responders,” Koepke said.

FPES honors local first responders