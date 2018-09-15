‘Support it one hundred percent’

Charles Warner | The Union Times Barbara Rippy (third from left) made a $10,000 donation to the Union County Museum this past Tuesday. Taking part in the presentation ceremony were Union County Historical Society board members Neil Howell (far left) and Frank M. Hart (second from left), Museum Assistant Carol Willis (fourth from left) and Director Rozelle Bramlett (fourth from right), Society President William Jeter (third from right) and board members Martha Whitener (second from right) and Buddy Smith (far right). Charles Warner | The Union Times Barbara Rippy (third from left) made a $10,000 donation to the Union County Museum this past Tuesday. Taking part in the presentation ceremony were Union County Historical Society board members Neil Howell (far left) and Frank M. Hart (second from left), Museum Assistant Carol Willis (fourth from left) and Director Rozelle Bramlett (fourth from right), Society President William Jeter (third from right) and board members Martha Whitener (second from right) and Buddy Smith (far right).

UNION — The ability of the Union County Museum to preserve the treasures of Union County’s past and make them available to the public is in direct proportion to the support it receives from the community and this Tuesday it received some more support from a very special member of the community.

Barbara Rippy presented members of the museum staff and members of the Union County Historical Society with a check for $10,000 to help fund the operation of the museum.

Historical Society President William Jeter was among those attending the presentation and he thanked Rippy for her generosity and spoke of the museum’s dependence on such generosity.

“Our success is directly proportional to our support from the county, the city, and benevolent people like Barbara Rippy,” Jeter said. “We are fortunate to have her.”

In making the presentation, Rippy thanked the museum’s supporters and spoke of just what a treasure the museum is and encouraged more people to get involved with it.

“I want to say thank you to the city and the county for supporting the museum,” Rippy said. “I’ve been here many times and I’ve talked with people from Columbia who have visited our museum and they said ours is better than the one in Columbia. This just thrills me that people appreciate just what a wonderful museum we have.

“Everybody should join the museum,” Rippy said. “Every family should join it, especially if they have children. They should join it and support it one hundred percent.”

The Union County Museum is located at 127 West Main Street, Union, and is open Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and the first and third Saturdays of each month from 1-4 p.m. For more information about the museum, its exhibits, and the services it provides call 864-429-5081.

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

