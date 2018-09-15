Seeing the results of $2 million

Photo courtesy of Timken Tyger River Plant On Friday, Sept. 7, Jack Timken, (fourth from left) President of the Timken Foundation of Canton, Ohio, and his wife, Joy (third from left), a Trustee of the Timken Foundation of Canton, Ohio, visited Union County. Among the places they visited was the Spartanburg Community College Union County Campus where they posed for this picture. Also pictured are (from left to right) USC Union Development/Marketing Director Annie L. Smith; Spartanburg Community College President Henry Giles; Timken Tyger River Plant Manager Jonathan Waller, SCC Union County Campus Director Isaac McKissick; Union County CATE Center Director Kimberly Jones; SCC Department Chair of Advanced Manufacturing Jay Coffer; Senior Manager of Community Relations and Development for Lockhart Power Andrena Powell-Baker; Timken Tyger River Plant Human Resources Manager John Robbins; and Timken Tyger River Plant Senior HR Analyst Chris Smith. Photo courtesy of Timken Tyger River Plant On Friday, Sept. 7, Jack Timken, (fourth from left) President of the Timken Foundation of Canton, Ohio, and his wife, Joy (third from left), a Trustee of the Timken Foundation of Canton, Ohio, visited Union County. Among the places they visited was the Spartanburg Community College Union County Campus where they posed for this picture. Also pictured are (from left to right) USC Union Development/Marketing Director Annie L. Smith; Spartanburg Community College President Henry Giles; Timken Tyger River Plant Manager Jonathan Waller, SCC Union County Campus Director Isaac McKissick; Union County CATE Center Director Kimberly Jones; SCC Department Chair of Advanced Manufacturing Jay Coffer; Senior Manager of Community Relations and Development for Lockhart Power Andrena Powell-Baker; Timken Tyger River Plant Human Resources Manager John Robbins; and Timken Tyger River Plant Senior HR Analyst Chris Smith.

UNION COUNTY — The Timken Foundation of Canton, Ohio has been a strong supporter of Union County for the past 15 years helping to fund a number of projects that have benefitted the community and earlier this month two officials with the foundation visited the county and got to see the results of that support.

In a statement released Monday, Timken Tyger River Plant Human Resources Manager John Robbins announced that on Friday, Sept. 7, Jack Timken, President of the Timken Foundation of Canton, Ohio, and his wife, Joy, a Trustee of the Timken Foundation of Canton, Ohio, visited Union County.

The press release states that the Timkens began their visit with a tour of the Timken Tyger River Plant. It states they subsequently visited the Miracle League Ballfield and Playground at the Timken Sports Complex; the Union County Carnegie Library; and the Spartanburg Community College Union County Campus, all of which have been recipients of grants from the Foundation.

The press release states that not only were the Timkens impressed with the impact these projects have had on the community, but also by the enthusiasm and dedication of the leadership of those projects.

Since the Timken Company’s purchase of the Tyger River Plant in 2003, the press release states that the Foundation has supported projects in Union County with grants in excess of $2 million. That $2 million includes the following grants to the following local institutions and organizations:

• $75,000 awarded to Union County for the purchase of a generator for the Union County EMS.

• $135,000 to the Spartanburg Community College Union County Campus for the purchase of equipment for its Mechatronics class.

• $45,000 to the City of Union for the purchase of furnishings for Main Street Junction.

• $75,000 for the Miracle League of Union County to help fund the construction of the League’s all-inclusive playground at the Timken Sports Complex.

• $25,000 to the Miracle League of Union County to modify the League’s ball field at the Timken Sports Complex to allow disabled children and adults play baseball there.

• $70,000 to the Union County Carnegie Library to help fund the restoration, renovation, upgrade and expansion of the library.

Other local institutions and organizations that have received grants from the Foundation over the years are the Bonham and Buffalo fire departments, Union County Arts Council, Salvation Army, Union County School District, Union County Stadium, and the Cross Keys House.

The Timken Company employs nearly 300 associates at its Tyger River Plant (260) at 408 Industrial Park Road, Union, and its Carolina Service Center (29) at 7 LSP Road, Union.

About The Timken Foundation

The Timken Foundation of Canton was formed by members of the Timken family in 1934. With the growth of The Timken Company, the number of communities of interest to the Foundation has grown substantially over the years. By 1940, the Foundation had disbursed approximately $1.5 million. By the end of 1984, the total had surpassed $80 million. And, by the end of 2004, the total had grown to over $235 million. Primary consideration is given to capital projects and the focus remains on Timken Company plant communities. The original Articles of Incorporation of the Timken Foundation of Canton state in part “The exclusive purpose for which the corporation is formed is to promote the well-being of mankind throughout the United States…” The number of communities of interest to the Foundation has grown substantially over the years and now includes communities outside of the United States.

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

