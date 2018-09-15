Roark is Teacher of the Month

Photo courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School Foster Park Elementary School Principal Jason Koepke presents teacher Jennifer Roark with the Kindle Fire she was awarded for being named the school’s September Teacher of the Month. Photo courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School Foster Park Elementary School Principal Jason Koepke presents teacher Jennifer Roark with the Kindle Fire she was awarded for being named the school’s September Teacher of the Month.

UNION — The role of educators is an important one and should be recognized, honored, and celebrated and that’s just what Foster Park Elementary School is doing with Teacher of the Month.

In a statement released Thursday, FPES Principal Jason Koepke announced that the school had named its Teacher of the Month for September and will name one each month of the school year.

“Educators play an important role in the lives of young children, families, and society,” Koepke said. “Therefore, each month Foster Park Elementary School will recognize one outstanding educator based on designated traits and highlight his/her achievements.

“The Foster Park Elementary School Teacher of the Month Award has been established to recognize outstanding teachers for their dedication, professionalism and work,” he said. “Those receiving these awards will be nominated by their colleagues for excellence in their classroom and/or the school. Each recipient will receive a Kindle Fire.”

Koepke said that during the month of September, the designated trait was ‘work ethic and responsibility.’” He said that this past Wednesday (Sept. 12) he announced at a faculty meeting that third grade teacher Jennifer Roark had been chosen as the September Teacher of the Month.

Photo courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School Foster Park Elementary School Principal Jason Koepke presents teacher Jennifer Roark with the Kindle Fire she was awarded for being named the school’s September Teacher of the Month. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/web1_FPES-Outstanding-Educator.jpg Photo courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School Foster Park Elementary School Principal Jason Koepke presents teacher Jennifer Roark with the Kindle Fire she was awarded for being named the school’s September Teacher of the Month.

At FPES for the month of September