MES Star Students of the Quarter

MONARCH — They are kind, helpful, work hard, are positive and great students and that’s why they are Monarch Elementary School’s Star Students of the Quarter for the first nine weeks of the 2018-2019 school year.

In a statement released Wednesday, MES Principal Mickey Connolly announced that the following students had been named Star Students of the Quarter:

Grades 5K-2nd

• Bella Todd

• Mia Feaster

• Keistan Salter

• Gage Love

• Precious Reddick

• Layla Phillips

• Noah Phillips

• Addy Haney

• Mason Haney

• Jayden Griffin

• Jada Johns

Connolly congratulated the students who he said were “selected as Students of the Quarter by their teachers for being kind to others, helpful and all-around great students.”

Grades 3rd-5th

• Dallas Lott

• Iyanna Neal

• Sahirah Smalls

• Parker Russell

• Sara Grace Haney

• Kylee Small

• Anajiah Mayfield

• Iris Taylor

• Conner Rash

Connolly congratulated the students who he said were “selected as Students of the Quarter by their teachers” because they “display shining examples of positive behavior, citizenship,and hard work.”

For the first nine weeks of 2018-2019