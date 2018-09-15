Teachers are learners, too!

Photo courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School Foster Park Elementary School teachers Perette Candler, Melissa Justice, and Jennifer Roark recently attended school with other teachers when they took part in Edcamp Palmetto. Photo courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School Foster Park Elementary School teachers Perette Candler, Melissa Justice, and Jennifer Roark recently attended school with other teachers when they took part in Edcamp Palmetto.

UNION — They’re usually the ones doing the teaching, but some teachers at Foster Park Elementary School recently went to school themselves with other teachers to learn from each other.

In a statement released Monday, Foster Park Elementary School Principal Jason Koepke announced that 3rd grade teachers Perette Chandler and Jennifer Roark and 5K teacher Melissa Justice attended Edcamp Palmetto in Spartanburg on Saturday, Sept. 8.

Koepke said that, sponsored by The Palmetto State Teachers Association (PSTA), Edcamp Palmetto is a day of professional development for teachers, by teachers. He said that teacher meet and collaborate on important topics and best practices in education.

The goal of Edcamp is Equip, Encourage, and Empower, and Koepke said the knowledge the teachers attending Edcamp “leave with can change their classroom forever.”

Koepke said that Saturday’s Edcamp was the first of four Edcamps that PSTA will host across South Carolina this year.

To learn more about Edcamps, visit www.edcamp.org.

