UCHS loses Jacket Bowl XXV 42-7

UNION COUNTY — Union County fell to Greer Thursday night in Jacket Bowl XXV 42-7. With the loss Union County falls to 2-3 on the season as they ended non-region play and will now head into a bye week.

Greer scored on their opening drive of the game to take an early 7-0 lead on Union County. The Jackets were able to answer with a three-play 73-yard drive of their own, that was highlighted by a long 68-yard pass from Kesean Glover to Jabari Meadow, and capped off by a 10-yard T.T. Kershaw touchdown run.

Union County would be unable to put the ball in the end zone the rest of the night despite having nearly 270 yards of total offense on the night. The Jackets were stopped on a couple of occasions in the redzone and were also plagued by a few costly turnovers in the contest.

Union County’s leading rusher was T.T. Kershaw who carried the ball 22 times for 78 yards and a touchdown. Kesean Glover was 13 for 25 passing for 204 yards and threw one interception. The Jackets leading receiver was Meadow who caught four passes for 116 yards.

The Yellow Jacket defense held the very good running back Dre Williams of Greer to only 64 yards rushing on the night. The Jackets surrendered nearly 200 yards through the air.

Union County has now wrapped up the non-region portion of the schedule and will take a week off before they start region play in two weeks when they host the Clinton Red Devils.

Tyler Shugart is the host of “Bump and Run” from 7-9 a.m. on Fox Sports 1400 AM 98.3 FM in Spartanburg. He can be reached at [email protected]

