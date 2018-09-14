Car show benefit raises $2,395

Charles Warner | The Union Times This 1967 Ford Fairlane owned by Larry Munn and this 1998 Pontiac Trans Am owned by Andrew Wilson were among the automobiles entered in the “Robert and Rudi Car Show,” a fundraiser for the family of the late Robert Steven “Boo” Warr, and Loretta Tucker “Rudi” Warr held this past Saturday. Charles Warner | The Union Times This 1967 Ford Fairlane owned by Larry Munn and this 1998 Pontiac Trans Am owned by Andrew Wilson were among the automobiles entered in the “Robert and Rudi Car Show,” a fundraiser for the family of the late Robert Steven “Boo” Warr, and Loretta Tucker “Rudi” Warr held this past Saturday. Charles Warner | The Union Times This 1980 Camaro Z28 owned by Ray Tucker was one of the automobiles entered in the “Robert and Rudi Car Show” fundraiser held this past Saturday for the amily of the late Robert Steven “Boo” Warr, and Loretta Tucker “Rudi” Warr. Charles Warner | The Union Times This 1980 Camaro Z28 owned by Ray Tucker was one of the automobiles entered in the “Robert and Rudi Car Show” fundraiser held this past Saturday for the amily of the late Robert Steven “Boo” Warr, and Loretta Tucker “Rudi” Warr. Charles Warner | The Union Times This Polaris RZR 1000 owned by Shannon Huffaman of Buffalo Towing was among the automobiles entered in the “Robert and Rudi Car Show,” a fundraiser for the family of the late Robert Steven “Boo” Warr, and Loretta Tucker “Rudi” Warr held this past Saturday. Charles Warner | The Union Times This Polaris RZR 1000 owned by Shannon Huffaman of Buffalo Towing was among the automobiles entered in the “Robert and Rudi Car Show,” a fundraiser for the family of the late Robert Steven “Boo” Warr, and Loretta Tucker “Rudi” Warr held this past Saturday. Charles Warner | The Union Times Michael Cohn and Tim Seymore cut up the meat for the plates of barbecue served up during Saturday’s “Robert and Rudi Car Show” fundraiser for the family of the late Robert Steven “Boo” Warr, and Loretta Tucker “Rudi” Warr. Charles Warner | The Union Times Michael Cohn and Tim Seymore cut up the meat for the plates of barbecue served up during Saturday’s “Robert and Rudi Car Show” fundraiser for the family of the late Robert Steven “Boo” Warr, and Loretta Tucker “Rudi” Warr. Charles Warner | The Union Times Michael Cohn and Tim Seymore stand beside some of the 450 pounds of Boston Butts that were used to make the barbecue served during Saturday’s “Robert and Rudi Car Show” fundraiser for the family of the late Robert Steven “Boo” Warr, and Loretta Tucker “Rudi” Warr. Charles Warner | The Union Times Michael Cohn and Tim Seymore stand beside some of the 450 pounds of Boston Butts that were used to make the barbecue served during Saturday’s “Robert and Rudi Car Show” fundraiser for the family of the late Robert Steven “Boo” Warr, and Loretta Tucker “Rudi” Warr. Charles Warner | The Union Times These trophies were among the prizes given out to the winners of the “Robert and Rudi Car Show” fundraiser for the family of the late Robert Steven “Boo” Warr, and Loretta Tucker “Rudi” Warr held this past Saturday. Charles Warner | The Union Times These trophies were among the prizes given out to the winners of the “Robert and Rudi Car Show” fundraiser for the family of the late Robert Steven “Boo” Warr, and Loretta Tucker “Rudi” Warr held this past Saturday. Charles Warner | The Union Times Saturday’s “Robert and Rudi Car Show” was a fundraiser for the family of the late Robert Steven “Boo” Warr, and Loretta Tucker “Rudi” Warr and featured automobiles like these with all proceeds from the event going to the Warr family. Charles Warner | The Union Times Saturday’s “Robert and Rudi Car Show” was a fundraiser for the family of the late Robert Steven “Boo” Warr, and Loretta Tucker “Rudi” Warr and featured automobiles like these with all proceeds from the event going to the Warr family.

UNION — A car show to honor the memory of a Lockhart couple killed in a tragic automobile accident in August and to help provide financial support to their family raised nearly $2,400 this past Saturday.

Robert Steven “Boo” Warr, 45, and Loretta Tucker “Rudi” Warr, 43, both of 410 Springdale Drive, Union, were killed Saturday, Aug. 8, when the motorcycle they were riding collided with an SUV on Reidville Road in Spartanburg County.

The Warr’s were both Lockhart natives, with Robert being a 1991 graduate of Union High School and Loretta being a 1993 graduate of Union High School. Robert attended Spartanburg Community College and Loretta was a 2012 graduate of USC Union. He was the owner and operator of Warr’s Auto while she was employed in the admissions department of USC Union where she was working on her Bachelor’s degree.

Members of the First Baptist Church in Lockhart, the Warr’s were the parents of two sons, Zack and D.J., both of the home.

This past Saturday, the “Robert and Rudi Car Show,” a benefit for the Warr family, was held in the TBA parking lot in the West Towne Plaza, North Duncan Bypass, Union. The event attracted the owners of a variety of motorcycles, cars, trucks, and sport utility vehicles, each of whom paid a $20 fee per vehicle and per driver. Cash prizes and trophies were awarded to the winning vehicles during Saturday’s show.

Spectators who attended the show each paid a $5 fee and they and the participants each also had the opportunity to buy a plate of fresh barbecue made on the site from 450 pounds of Boston Butts and served up along with 125 pounds of baked beans and 125 pounds of slaw. The Boston Butts and baked beans were purchased from Midway BBQ by Tim Seymore, one of the show’s sponsors, while the slaw was donated by Heart’s.

The show was organized by Addiction Car Club and club member Faron Smalt said Monday that the event raised $2,395, all of which will go to the Warr’s son’s, Zack and D.J.

Smalt thanked the participants who entered their vehicles in the show and the specators who turned out for it and helped make it a success. He also thanked the businesses and individuals who made the show possible by sponsoring the event by donating money, food, door prizes, trophies, and other items. Those sponsors were:

• Clyde and Crystal Seymore

• Barfield Bulldozing and Timber

• The Tire Shop in Jonesville

• Express Hydraulics

• The Sign Shop

• Union Tophy Shop

• Paradise Home Center

• The Cafe in Jonesville

• Great Clips

• Pizza Hut

• Waffle House

• Union Pawn & Gun

• Snap On

• New York Buffet in Spartanburg

• Walmart

• Davy Sinclair Automotive

• Alan Parker

• Bilo

• Bantam Chef

• Kelly Tire

• Sherwin Williams

• Pie O-Bration

• Advance Auto

• NAPA/Carquest

• O’Reilly Auto Parts

• Marko’s Pizza

• Lowe’s Graphics

• Midway BBQ

• Speed Trap Productions

Persons who want to make a donation to the Warr family should call Faron Smalt at 803-374-0126.

For sons of Robert and Loretta Warr

By Charles Warner Contributing Columnist

