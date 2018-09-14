Praying for openness to God

Charles Warner | The Union Times There’s a hymn that speaks of having faith in God because He’s on His throne. In other words, God is in control and so we should put our trust in Him. Wiser advice was never given or will ever be given in this world, than to put our trust in God by accepting His Son, Jesus Christ, as our Lord and Savior, and living our lives according to the guidance He provides us through His Holy Spirit and His sacred word, The Bible. We can trust God to take care of us and so we should put 100 percent of our trust in Him and have faith that He will see us through the challenges we face in life because that’s exactly what He will do. So trust in God’s care because no one is better at taking care of His children than He is. Charles Warner | The Union Times There’s a hymn that speaks of having faith in God because He’s on His throne. In other words, God is in control and so we should put our trust in Him. Wiser advice was never given or will ever be given in this world, than to put our trust in God by accepting His Son, Jesus Christ, as our Lord and Savior, and living our lives according to the guidance He provides us through His Holy Spirit and His sacred word, The Bible. We can trust God to take care of us and so we should put 100 percent of our trust in Him and have faith that He will see us through the challenges we face in life because that’s exactly what He will do. So trust in God’s care because no one is better at taking care of His children than He is.

Read 1 Peter 1:3-9

We do not lose heart. Though outwardly we are wasting away, yet inwardly we are being renewed day by day.

— 2 Corinthians 4:16 (NIV)

PRAYER: Thank you, Lord, for your love and forgiveness in times of stress. Help us to be open to you so that new growth can come. In Jesus’ name, we pray. Amen.

THOUGHT FOR THE DAY: Just as God renews the earth, God can renew my spirit.