JEMS falls to Campobello-Gramling

JONESVILLE — The Campobello-Gramling Wildcats defeated the Jonesville Wildcats 40-14 on Wednesday.

Campobello started fast, taking the opening drive for a TD. After a quick three and out for the Jonesville offense, Campobello returned a punt for 60 yards and another score, making it 16-0. Campobello didn’t look back as they continued to dominate the rest of the game, ending with the final of 40-14.

Cameron Owens had a 5 yard TD run for Jonesville. Will Turner had an 8 yard TD reception from Ja’Raylin Gregory. Turner also caught a 2 pt conversion for Jonesville.

Jonesville is now 1-1 on the season. Jonesville will play Campobello in a rematch next Thursday, Sept 20, at Jonesville at 5 p.m.

https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/web1_web1_JEMS-logo-2.jpg

Wildcat teams face off in Thursday rematch

By John J. Voiselle Special to The Union Times

John J. Voiselle is Jonesville Elementary/Middle School Physical Education/Health Director, Co-Athletic Director, and Head Football/Head Softball.

John J. Voiselle is Jonesville Elementary/Middle School Physical Education/Health Director, Co-Athletic Director, and Head Football/Head Softball.