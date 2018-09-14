Sims falls to Boiling Springs

UNION — Sims played Boiling Springs Wednesday night, fought hard, but could not get the win 3-1.

Boiling Springs won the first set with a long battle that ended up 28-26. We fought hard, and worked really hard, but just lost the final points.

In the second set, we tackled hard again, with Abby Gregory and Michaela Purdie serving well. Sarah Blackmon had some nice assists for hitters Abby Gregory, and Taylor Austin. Jamison Alexander and Lanie Tucker came in to pass well. Sims came out with the win of this set 15-25. Olivia Matthews also had some assists as she set up hitters. We played really well and focused. Catherine, the consistent server came in and scored as well as Lanie Tucker.

In the third set, we came up short again and lost 25-13, despite Gregory’s serves. We made too many mental mistakes, and tips hurt us in the middle with us not transitioning well off of the net and moving and covering.

In the last match, we lost 25-14, not serving well and communicating. Rachel Duncan had some nice serves.

We should be 3-0 on the record, not 0-3. We have to learn to communicate better and not make mental mistakes. Again, I will say we have a very talented team, that works hard. I believe today we got a little tired, and that affected us. Tipping hurt us at the net.

We play Monday at home at 5 p.m. against Florence Chapel. This first win will build our confidence, and help us to work as a team. Go Tigers!!!

Lady Tigers face Florence Chapel Monday

By Tracy Duncan Special to The Union Times

Tracy Duncan is Learning Specialist and Volleyball Coach at Sims Middle School.

