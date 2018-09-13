Union County Farm Show canceled

Charles Warner | The Union Times The 16th Annual Union County Farm Show scheduled for this Saturday has been canceled because of Hurricane Florence. Charles Warner | The Union Times The 16th Annual Union County Farm Show scheduled for this Saturday has been canceled because of Hurricane Florence.

Farm Show Canceled

The 16th Annual Union County Farm Show scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 15 has been canceled due to Hurricane Florence.

Church Holding Sales

Ottaray Baptist Church, 200 Lowe Street, Union, will have a Yard Sale, Bake Sale, and Hot Dog Sale on Saturday, Sept. 15 from 7 a.m.-2 p.m.

One Day Trip To Harrah’s

Betsy & Company along with the Over the Hill Gang Relay for Life Team presents a One Day Trip to Harrah’s Cherokee Casino on Saturday, Sept. 15.

1st pick up 7 a.m. at the Jonesville Municipal Building; 2nd pick up at 7:30 a.m. at Old Walmart Parking Lot in Union.

Come join us for a fun filled day of enjoyment.

If interested feel free to contact Betsy at 864-674-6799 or 313-520-6171.

Homecoming And Revival

Bethlehem United Methodist Church, 1622 Kelly Road, Union, will have Homecoming on Sunday, Sept. 16 and Revival Sunday, Sept. 16-Wednesday, Sept. 19.

• Homecoming

Sunday School will be at 9:30 a.m.

Worship Service will be at 11 a.m.

Rev. Glenn Ribelin will be guest speaker.

Lunch will be served following worship in the Family Life Center.

Bring a well-filled basket. Tea will be provided.

• Revival

Revival Services will begin at 7 p.m. and there will be special music each night.

Rev. Glenn Ribelin will be the revivalist.

Everyone is welcome!

Rev. Dustin Madala, Pastor.

Homecoming Services

Fairview Baptist Church, Neal Shoals Road, Union, will hold Homecoming Services on Sunday, Sept. 16.

David Blanton will bring the 11 a.m. message.

A meal will follow in the Fellowship Hall.

Everyone is welcome.

Homecoming

Covenant Baptist Church is having Homecoming Sunday, Sept. 16 at 12 p.m.

The speaker is Rev. Jack Bratton.

Please bring a covered dish.

Everyone is welcome.

Pastor’s Appreciation

Beatty’s Chapel AME Zion Church will hold Pastor’s Appreciation on Sunday, Sept. 16 at 2:30 p.m.

Rev. Tony Griffin of Mitchell’s Chapel Christian Church will bring the message.

Thanking you in advance.

Rev. James Curenton, Pastor.

Annual Shrine Day

Padgett’s Creek Baptist Church will hold its Annual Shrine Day on Sunday, Sept. 16 at 11 a.m.

Help us honor those that do so much for our local youth through the Shriners hospitals.

All are welcome.

One Day Revival Service

Corinth Baptist Church will have a One Day Revival Service on Sunday, Sept. 16 at 3 p.m.

Our guest speaker will be Rev. Warren Harley and his congregation from Rock Hill Baptist Church in Ridgeway.

Corinth Baptist Church is located at 302 North Herndon Street, Union.

The public is invited to attend.

Rev. J.A. Calhoun, Pastor.

‘Freeing Your Garden From Fire Ants’

The Piedmont Physic Garden will host a workshop on Saturday, Sept. 22 from 10 a.m.-noon on “Freeing Your Garden From Fire Ants.”

The speaker will be Vicky Bertagnoll of Clemson Extension in Aiken. Bertagnolli is also well known for her appearances on Making It Grow. She holds a B.S in Wildlife Sciences as well as a M.S in Entomology from Auburn University.

General Admission is $20. PPG members receive discounts.

Space is limited. Call us at 864-427-2556 to reserve your spot.

Senior Citizens To Meet

The Union County Senior Citizens will meet at Covenant Baptist Church in the Social Hall at 6 p.m. and have a covered dish meal.

The Byron Hames Family will be providing the entertainment for the evening.

Family & Friends Day

Zion Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church will hold Family & Friends Day on Sunday, Sept. 23.

The theme will be The Vision Continues.

Sunday School will be at 9 a.m. and the Worship Service at 10 a.m.

Following the conclusion of morning worship services, there will be an unveiling of our 150th Anniversary Cemetery Monument honoring and recognizing the unmarked graves of our ancestors as well as the closing of the old cemetery.

Food and fellowship under the big tent will conclude the day.

Inviting ZP members and friends to make it a great day in the Lord.

Pastor is Rev. Donnie D. Dye.

Church is located at 3030 Pinckney Road, Chester, in the Wilksburg Community.

Usher’s Day Program

Maple Ridge Baptist Church will hold its Annual Usher’s Day Program Sunday, Sept. 23 at 2 p.m.

Guest speaker will be Minister Katrina Posey.

The public is invited to attend.

The Rev. Johnny L. Johnson, Pastor.

‘It’s All About Santuck’

The Union County Historical Society will meet at the Union County Museum on Sunday, Sept. 23 at 3 p.m.

Mrs. Bonnie Lawrence will be the guest speaker.

Mrs. Lawrence was born in Santuck. She and her husband, George, have been living in the Washington, D.C. area before finally settling back in Santuck in 2002. For the past several years the two of them have been working on a video presentation on the history of Santuck.

Mrs. Lawrence will be presenting excerpts from “It’s All About Santuck.” Using interviews, family stories, historic papers and photographs, the documentary tells the story of Santuck’s history from the settlement in 1750 to the present day.

Singing

Padgett’s Creek Baptist Church will host a Singing featuring Dennis Cook on Sunday, Sept. 23 at 6 p.m.

Dennis Cook’s style includes primarily old Elvis gospel songs as well as his own songs that have been in the top 20 on the SGN charts.

Come on out and get a blessing.

Revival

Padgett’s Creek Baptist Church will hold revival Monday, Sept. 24-Thursday, Sept. 27.

Join us for our fall revival at 7 p.m. each night.

Pastor Ben Rumph from Highland Home Baptist Church in Gray Court will be leading the services so please join us and get revived!

Come and see how Jesus can help to make your life better.

140th Church Anniversary

To, the Pastor, Various Choirs and Congregation of this Great Zion.

We, the members of Paradise AME Church and our Pastor, Rev. Patricia Glenn, extend this invitation to you to join us for our 140th Church Anniversary on Sunday, Sept. 30 at 2 p.m.

Theme: Built upon a solid foundation in Jesus Christ — Matthew 16:18.

Our guest speaker will be Rev. Angela Days, Co-Pastor of Thomas Chapel AME Church — Union.

If you cannot attend, we solicity your prayers for a Spirit Filled, Holy Ghost Service.

Your visit will be returned upon request.

With God’s blessings.

PAME Church Family.

Sabrina Fuller, Church Clerk.

Rev. Patricia Glenn, Pastor.

‘Fall Pre-Diabetic Classes’

The Town of Carlisle is sponsoring weekly “Fall Pre-Diabetic Classes” each Friday at 11 a.m.

The classes are designed to help people understand how proper diet and exercise can help prevent diabetes or help those who have the disease cope with it. The class will provide information on proper diet and exercise and the role they can play in helping prevent the onset of diabetes or help manage it.”

Carlisle has partnered with DHEC to provide the class which will be taught by Maxine Spencer who underwent training to serve as a lifestyles coach.

The town is offering the classes in response to the high number of people in Union County who are either diabetic or pre-diabetic. The goal of the program is to help people change their lifestyles and thus avoid or at least mitigate diabetes.

The “Fall Pre-Diabetic Classes” are open to any citizens of Union County at no charge.

To register for the classes and/or for more information call the Carlisle Town Hall at 864-427-1505.

September At The UCAC

This is what’s happening at the Union County Arts Council in September:

2018 Art Exhibition — The Union County Arts Council cordially invites you to attend the 2018 Art Exhibition which will be held at the USC-Union Main Campus on Thursday, September 27, 2018 from 6-7:30 p.m.

Awards will begin at 6 p.m. in the auditorium and the Reception will follow the awards.

Painting With Coffee — Whether you are a beginner, or a lifelong artists join us every Tuesday morning at 10 a.m.

Writers Group — Local Writers will meet Tuesday, September 11, at 6 p.m. Share your work with other talented authors and unleash your writing ability!

Jam At Lunch — Do you have lunch plans? Join us Thursday, September 6, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Enjoy the musical talents of local members of our community while enjoying your lunch! Do you sing? Play? Feel free to join in!

Monday Night Music — Are you looking for something new to do? Join us Monday, September 17 at 6:30 p.m. for a night full of local, musical talent!

Toddler Time — Time to get messy!!! This class is just for the little ones! 4 years and younger, with an adult, are invited to enjoy art in a messy and creative way! Friday, September 28 from 12:30-1:30 p.m. WE WILL ONLY HOLD ONE SESSION THIS MONTH

$5 members/ $10 non members

Todd Baxter Exhibit — Mr. Baxter is a graduate from the Art Institute of Pittsburgh. For four decades his main focus was in the world of advertising, but after raising his family he decided to turn his attention to his passion for fine art. Our gallery is filled with 30 pieces of artwork that range from colored pencil to oil.

The exhibit runs through Thursday, September 20.

Fall Adult Paint Class — Join us on Sunday, September 16 at 2 p.m. Our teacher will walk us through each step as we create a beautiful piece of fall art!

$20 members/$25 nonmembers.

2018 Craft Beer Tasting — If you missed last year’s event, here is your chance to join the fun! We will feature Kentucky & Tennessee flavors! Tickets are now available for purchase! Uncle Quincy’s will be catering the tasting this year!

The tastings will be held at 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Friday, October 26.

$20 each.

Union County School Board Meeting Dates

These are the 2018 Union County School Board of Trustees meeting dates.

• September 24, 2018 — Buffalo Elementary School

• October 8, 2018 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• October 22, 2018 — Foster Park Elementary School

• November 12, 2018 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• November 26, 2018 — Jonesville Elementary/Middle School

• December 10, 2018 — Union County Career and Technology Center

Board meetings being at 6:30 p.m.

Additional meetings can be scheduled if needed.

The public and media will be notified if location or times change 24 hours prior to meetings.

2017 Union County Council Meeting Dates

These are the 2018 Union County Council meeting dates. All meetings will be held the second Tuesday of each month at 5:30 p.m. The meetings will be held in the Grand Jury Room of the Union County Courthouse unless otherwise noted.

• September 11, 2018 at Carlisle Town Hall

• October 9, 2018

• November 13, 2018 at Jonesville Town Hall

• December 11, 2018

Congressional App Challenge

US House of Representatives Fifth District Rep. Ralph Norman is hosting a Congressional App Challenge (CAC), an app competition for students in middle and high school.

The CAC accepts computer programs (or apps) written in any programming language, for any platform (desktop/PC, web, mobile, raspberry Pi, etc.).

Students are encouraged to register online by Monday, Sept. 10 before submitting their app by Monday, Oct. 15. The competition is open to all students who meet the eligibility requirements, regardless of coding experience.

In announcing the CAC, Norman urged students of all skill levels to participate, to learn how to create their own apps. Winners will be selected by panels of judges, drawn from the local community, and honored by the Congressman. Their apps are eligible to be featured on a display in the U.S. Capitol building, on house.gov, and on the Congressional App Challenge website.

The CAC was created because Congress recognized that STEM and computer-based skills are essential for economic growth and innovation, and that the U.S. has been falling behind on these fronts. By some estimates, the U.S. may be short by many as a million programmers by 2020. These are high-paying, high-demand jobs. To maintain American competitiveness, it’s crucial that the United States invests in our youth now, and helps them acquire these valuable skills. The CAC encourages students to pursue those skills and recognizes them for their efforts.

In addition, the CAC recognizes the racial, gendered, and other disparities in the tech sector and will therefore also focus on inclusivity and making the Challenge as accessible as possible to people from all backgrounds. Deliberate efforts will be made to include students from all backgrounds, including those traditionally underrepresented in tech.

The Internet Education Foundation will be serving as the operational sponsor of the CAC.

For further information about the Congressional App Challenge, please visit www.CongressionalAppChallenge.us.

Financial Stability Navigator Sought

United Way of the Piedmont is expanding their financial stability work into Union County through the implementation of a Financial Stability Navigator.

Financial Stability Navigators are Americorps members who serve a year-long term through United Way of the Piedmont’s Americorps program. Americorps members serve in a number of roles throughout the community, helping nonprofits address issues around poverty. These Financial Stability Navigators are the boots on the ground for United Way’s financial stability work, helping connect individuals to resources and coaching them to meet their goals.

The addition of a Financial Stability Navigator in Union is the result of a partnership between United Way of the Piedmont and the Union County Carnegie Library. The library will host the new Navigator in addition to other local nonprofits in its South Street location in order to help people more easily access the services they need.

The goal of United Way’s Financial Stability work is to help individuals and families meet their basic needs and become self-sufficient. [Self-sufficiency is defined as the ability to make ends meet without public or private assistance.] This work is spearheaded by a the Financial Stability Task Force, a collaboration of nonprofits, businesses, government, and others focused on addressing barriers to self-sufficiency such as affordable housing, transportation, and financial literacy.

Due to the nature of the Financial Stability Navigator’s role, United Way is seeking a Union County resident who understands the unique needs and resources in the Union community. The Navigator is a part-time position with a paid living stipend. For more information or to apply please visit United Way’s Americorps website at www.uwpiedmont.org/Americorps​ or contact Dana Bertolino at ​[email protected]wpiedmont.org​ or 864-586-2285.

About United Way Of The Piedmont

United Way of the Piedmont is a local nonprofit that fights for the education, financial stability, and health of every member of our community. Our mission is to ​connect, engage, and inspire people to transform our community. ​We are more than fundraisers. We forge unique partnerships, find new solutions to old problems, and mobilize the best resources by inspiring others to join the fight. We believe that everyone deserves the opportunity to not just survive, but to ​thrive​.

Union Senior Center

Are you 60 and above….

Sick and tired of being alone….

Need someplace to go….

Things to do….

Lunch with friends, not by yourself….

Come join us at the Union Senior Center, 237 North Gadberry Street, Union, Monday-Friday (or any days you choose) for:

• Bingo

• Exercise

• Interesting programs

• Hot lunch (for a donation)

Transportation provided to and from the Senior Center.

Call 1-800-662-8330.

Catwaba Area Agency on Aging, 2051 Ebenezer Road, Suite B, Rock Hill.

