Schools to dismiss early Friday

UNION COUNTY — Union County Schools will dismiss early Friday because of the threat of Hurricane Florence.

In a statement released this afternoon, the office of Union County School District Superintendent Dr. William Roach announced that “according to the most recent information from the National Weather Service and our Emergency Management Personnel, Union County Schools will dismiss early on Friday, September 14.”

The announcement states that elementary schools will dismiss at 12:30 p.m. and middle and high schools will dismiss at 1 p.m. “to ensure the safety of our students and staff. Students will be provided with lunch before they are dismissed.”

In addition, the announcement states that there will be no afternoon 4K classes on Friday due to the early dismissal.

The announcement states that “we will continue to monitor the weather this weekend but no decision has been made for Monday, September 17.”

