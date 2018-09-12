Varsity game to be played Thursday

UNION COUNTY — The Varsity football game between Union County and Greer at Greer has been moved from Friday to Thursday.

In a statement released this afternoon, Union County High School Athletic Director Scott Sherbert announced that UCHS at Greer Varsity football game originally scheduled for Friday would be played Thursday at 6:30 p.m. instead.

This is the second UCHS game to be rescheduled this week. The Greer at UCHS JV football game originally scheduled for Thursday is instead being played today (Wednesday) at 6 p.m.

