Praying to grow spiritually

Charles Warner | The Union Times In the universe there is a phenomenon known as black holes, collapsed stars whose gravitational pull is so powerful that not even light can escape it. In life, we often encounter black holes, especially spiritual ones, from which there seems to be no escape for us as we are pulled inexorably into the darkest possible darkness. Such darkness is a cause for despair and that despair only makes the pull of that darkness that much more powerful. These dark nights of the soul, however, cannot withstand the light of God which can pierce and banish that darkness and give us a new lease on life and eternity. The light of God is powerful, so powerful that it can rescue us from the despair of sin and the darkness it draws us into. That light, which God sent into the world through His Son the Lord Jesus Christ and which remains with us to this day through His Holy Spirit, can and does change lives, even those lives cursed with the darkest of spiritual darkness. The choice we face is whether we acknowledge the power of God’s light and open ourselves to it and its redemptive, soul saving power or we choose to shun the light and sink deeper into the darkness that desires to consume us forever. So which do you choose, the light or the darkness?

Read Psalm 5:1-7

Listen to the sound of my cry, my King and my God, for to you I pray. O Lord, in the morning you hear my voice; in the morning I plead my case to you, and watch.

— Psalm 5:2-3 (NRSV)

PRAYER: God of glory, give us faith and strength so that we can view changes as opportunities to grow spiritually. Amen.

THOUGHT FOR THE DAY: How does God want me to view change?

Charles Warner | The Union Times In the universe there is a phenomenon known as black holes, collapsed stars whose gravitational pull is so powerful that not even light can escape it. In life, we often encounter black holes, especially spiritual ones, from which there seems to be no escape for us as we are pulled inexorably into the darkest possible darkness. Such darkness is a cause for despair and that despair only makes the pull of that darkness that much more powerful. These dark nights of the soul, however, cannot withstand the light of God which can pierce and banish that darkness and give us a new lease on life and eternity. The light of God is powerful, so powerful that it can rescue us from the despair of sin and the darkness it draws us into. That light, which God sent into the world through His Son the Lord Jesus Christ and which remains with us to this day through His Holy Spirit, can and does change lives, even those lives cursed with the darkest of spiritual darkness. The choice we face is whether we acknowledge the power of God’s light and open ourselves to it and its redemptive, soul saving power or we choose to shun the light and sink deeper into the darkness that desires to consume us forever. So which do you choose, the light or the darkness?