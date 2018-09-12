NLC formally opens Union office

Donna McMurray | The Union Times Union County Councilman Tommie Hill cuts the ribbon to formally open the Neighborhood Leadership Coalition at 109 South Church Street, Union. Also participating in the ceremony were Rev. James Farr (left), Carolyn Glenn (back) and Coalition founders Rev. Jerome Brown (right) and Ann Stevens-Brown (far right). Donna McMurray | The Union Times Union County Councilman Tommie Hill cuts the ribbon to formally open the Neighborhood Leadership Coalition at 109 South Church Street, Union. Also participating in the ceremony were Rev. James Farr (left), Carolyn Glenn (back) and Coalition founders Rev. Jerome Brown (right) and Ann Stevens-Brown (far right).

UNION — An organization dedicated to using education and training to bring about growth and change that will produce a more productive and responsible community now has a permanent location to work from in fulfilling its mission.

The Neighborhood Leadership Coalition is a non-profit organization established in Union by Rev. Jerome Brown and his wife Ann Stevens-Brown with the mission “to bring growth and change so that leaders and citizens can become more responsible, productive, and accountable through education and training.”

On Friday, Aug. 31, the Neighborhood Leadership Coalition held a ribbon cutting ceremony and open house to formally open its offices at 109 South Street, Union.

“The Neighborhood Leadership Coalition is here to help everyone,” Rev. Brown said. “We are a diverse organization to serve the whole of Union County and to work with other organizations to make things happen.

“The Neighborhood Leadership Coalition will give strength to the community,” he said. “We’re here to work with the youth also. We will also work to promote economic development and community development.”

The Neighborhood Leadership Coalition is seeking input from the public on what they feel are the issues facing Union County and how they feel should be done to address them. The public is being asked to answer the following questions asked on the coalition’s “Concerns & Interests Questionnaire” and send their answers to the coalition:

1. What are some of your issues in your community?

2. What are some interests that you want the Neighborhood Leadership Coalition to do to help your community make a difference?

3. What do you want to see that will help you have a better community?

4. Do you want to help make a difference in your community?

5. How many live on your street?

• Couples

• Singles

• Children

6. Are you willing to help bring about change?

• Name

• Address

• Phone

• Cell

• Email

What do you want to see in your community? Choose all that apply.

• Bank

• Food store

• Restaurant

• Credit union

• Family Dollar

• Dollar General

• Medical

The Neighborhood Leadership Coalition office is open Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Wednesday from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.; and Friday from 9 a.m.-noon.

For more information about the Neighborhood Leadership Coalition call 864-441-6181 or 864-429-1108.

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

