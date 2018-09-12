JROTC repaints US 176 9/11 flag

Photo by Cadet Sergeant Cheyenne Champion The Union County High School JROTC Jedi Knights team and other cadets repainted the US 176 9/11 memorial flag on Sept. 4 and afterwards posed for this picture. Photo by Cadet Sergeant Cheyenne Champion The Union County High School JROTC Jedi Knights team and other cadets repainted the US 176 9/11 memorial flag on Sept. 4 and afterwards posed for this picture. Photo by Cadet Sergeant Cheyenne Champion The Union County High School JROTC Jedi Knights team and other cadets repainted the US 176 9/11 memorial flag on Sept. 4 and also picked up trash from around the site. Photo by Cadet Sergeant Cheyenne Champion The Union County High School JROTC Jedi Knights team and other cadets repainted the US 176 9/11 memorial flag on Sept. 4 and also picked up trash from around the site.

UNION COUNTY — After school on Tuesday, September 4, members of the JROTC Jedi Knights team, along with various cadets, repainted the memorial flag on Highway 176. The project was supported by American Legion Post 22 and the Union County Office of the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT).

In spite of the rain, the cadets were determined to complete their mission. They would give back to the community by repainting the memorial. Cadets were equipped with orange vests, provided by SCDOT, due to road-side work. As they worked, cars drove by. Happily honking their horns at the cadets, to which the cadets would return the honks with a smile and wave.

After about an hour of work, the cadets had finished their job. The flag shined with the pristine glow of a fresh coat of paint. The rain had stopped as well. To add a bit more to their community service, the cadets also picked up litter and trash lazily thrown around the area by passersby.

Instructors and cadets all merrily gathered together after the mission to conduct an after-action review. They reviewed the job they had done, planning on what needed to be done for the next year, when they returned to repaint the memorial again. Once their review was complete, the cadets gathered above the flag to take one big group picture.

The Jedi Knights commander Cadet CPL Katelyn Dos Santos congratulated her team on the hard work.

“You all did a really good job,” she said with a smile.

Photo by Cadet Sergeant Cheyenne Champion The Union County High School JROTC Jedi Knights team and other cadets repainted the US 176 9/11 memorial flag on Sept. 4 and afterwards posed for this picture. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/web1_JROTC-Memorial-1.jpg Photo by Cadet Sergeant Cheyenne Champion The Union County High School JROTC Jedi Knights team and other cadets repainted the US 176 9/11 memorial flag on Sept. 4 and afterwards posed for this picture. Photo by Cadet Sergeant Cheyenne Champion The Union County High School JROTC Jedi Knights team and other cadets repainted the US 176 9/11 memorial flag on Sept. 4 and also picked up trash from around the site. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/web1_JROTC-Memorial-2.jpg Photo by Cadet Sergeant Cheyenne Champion The Union County High School JROTC Jedi Knights team and other cadets repainted the US 176 9/11 memorial flag on Sept. 4 and also picked up trash from around the site.

Cadets also pick up trash around the site

By Cadet Sergeant Cheyenne Champion Special to The Union Times

Cadet Sergeant Cheyenne Champion is S5 of the Union County High School JROTC.

Cadet Sergeant Cheyenne Champion is S5 of the Union County High School JROTC.