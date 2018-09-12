‘Fall For Story Time’ this Thursday

Image courtesy of Union County First Steps Union County First Steps will present “Fall For Story Time” at 11 a.m. this Thursday at the Community Center at 201 Porter Street, Union. Image courtesy of Union County First Steps Union County First Steps will present “Fall For Story Time” at 11 a.m. this Thursday at the Community Center at 201 Porter Street, Union.

UNION — Here’s a question for the parents of preschool age children: Are you looking for opportunities for you and your children to share in some family-friendly fun?

If you are, then you’ll want to bring your children to the “Fall For Story Time” at the Community Center at 201 Porter Street, Union, on Thursday, Sept. 13.

Presented by the Union County First Steps program of the Union County School District, Fall For Story Time is for children ages birth to 5 years old.

Fall For Story Time will begin at 11 a.m. and will include crafts that parents and children can do together and, of course, story time with a story read to those in attendance.

In addition, each child that attends Fall For Story Time will receive a free book to take home with them.

Sounds like a fun time, doesn’t it?

Equally important, the fun won’t end with the end of Fall For Story Time as the families will be taking home with them those free books and more fun with parents reading to their children and helping their children learn to read.

Fall For Story Time then is fun for the family and the opportunity to obtain a resource that will help parents prepare their children for school and have more family-friendly fun and make memories in doing so.

That’s not a just fun time, but a great and wonderful time for children and their parents.

Event includes crafts, stories, and free books

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

