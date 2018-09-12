Jackets face Greer this Friday

Photo by Brett Shugart The Union County High School Yellow Jacket offensive line opened huge holes all night for the Jackets rushing attack against the Broome High School Centurions. Photo by Brett Shugart The Union County High School Yellow Jacket offensive line opened huge holes all night for the Jackets rushing attack against the Broome High School Centurions. Photo by Brett Shugart Yellow Jacket Kesean Glover runs the ball against Broome during Friday’s game that saw the Jackets defeat the Centurions 46-14. Photo by Brett Shugart Yellow Jacket Kesean Glover runs the ball against Broome during Friday’s game that saw the Jackets defeat the Centurions 46-14.

UNION COUNTY — The Union County Yellow Jackets’ rushing attack was dominant on Friday night as they knocked off the Broome Centurions in impressive fashion 46-14. Union County is now 2-2 on the season with one game remaining before the start of region play.

Union County running back T.T. Kershaw and quarterback Kesean Glover probably slept in some on Saturday, or at least they probably wanted to. The duo ran wild Friday night at Royal Stadium at Broome High School. Thanks to gaping holes opened up by their offensive line, sheer speed, and athleticism, Kershaw and Glover were able to rush for over 300 yards between them.

It was obvious from the opening kick what Union County was going to try and do offensively against Broome, and that was run. The Jackets marched down the field on their first drive going 50 yards for the score and every single play in the nine play scoring drive was on the ground. Union County’s offensive line continued to be dominant against the Broome defensive line all night long as the Jackets would score a total of five touchdowns in the first half.

Kershaw finished the game with twelve carries for 176 yards and four touchdowns, and only played sparingly in the second half. Kesean Glover carried the ball 14 times for 125 yards and two touchdowns. Two of Kershaw’s four touchdowns went for 48 and 55 yards.

The Union County defense was also impressive on Friday night as the Jackets held a good Broome team to only 14 points, with one of those touchdowns coming with the backups in for the Jackets defense. The first touchdown of the game for Broome came on an impressive long run by their talented quarterback Brendan Taylor who looked to be stopped on the play a couple of times but emerged and streaked down the sideline for the score.

Player Of The Week

T.T. Kershaw was named Fox Sports Spartanburg Player of the Week for his efforts in the game Friday night and is in the running for several other player of the week awards.

Greer

With the win the jackets get back to .500 on the season. This Friday the Jackets will have a very tough test as they will travel to Greer for the Jacket Bowl.

Greer has a good football team this year as usual. Greer is led by a great running back named Dre Williams. Williams has been electric for Greer in the early part of this 2018 season as they have knocked off 5A power Spartanburg as well as 5A Westside and Mauldin. Greer has one loss on the season and that was to Byrnes in week zero. They played well in the game against Byrnes but a couple of costly turnovers proved costly in the loss.

Union County has been fairly successful so far this season stopping the run. So if they can stop Dre Williams that means the game will be in the hands of the Greer quarterback. His name is Trey Houston and the six foot two inch senior is good. He has the ability to get it done with his arm and his legs.

Rashaad Jackson

My guess on defense is Greer will try to stack the box and then try and stop the Union County rushing attack that has been tremendous this season. The Greer defensive line will be ready because they are well coached. I know this because they are coached by former Union High School standout and Clemson Tiger Rashaad Jackson.

Rashaad and I go back a long way. All the way back to the our days at Foster Park Elementary School. Rashaad and I had to have a talk when we were in the third grade because my cousin Jaime thought Rashad was picking on her. He wasn’t really.

For those of you that know him, Rashaad is probably one of the nicest, friendliest guys you will ever know off the football field. However, on the football field it was a completely different story.

I was playing center for the scout team my junior year at Union and Rashaad lined up across from me at nose guard. I was intimated to say the least. My plan was to snap the ball and get low and just stop him for a second. That plan didn’t work out too good.

I snapped the ball and before I could get my hands up he had hit me so hard that I was in the air before I knew it. I felt dazed laying on the ground. I’m sure if it were this day and time the trainers would have come to me and tested me for a concussion. That was one of the two hardest hits I’ve ever taken in my life. The other came from Eric Young, a fellow offensive lineman and that is a story for another time.

This game will be a tough test for Union County and a great measuring stick before they head into region play.

Other Picks

• Boiling Springs over Riverside

• Broome over Eastside

• Byrnes over Spartanburg

• Chapman over Woodruff

• Landrum over Chesnee

• Dorman over Hillcrest

• Gaffney over Mauldin

• Branchville over Whitmire

Following a 46-14 victory over Broome

By Tyler Shugart Special to The Union Times

Tyler Shugart is the host of “Bump and Run” from 7-9 a.m. on Fox Sports 1400 AM 98.3 FM in Spartanburg. He can be reached at [email protected]

